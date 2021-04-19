REN Clean Skincare Launches an Industry First Initiative to Reduce Cosmetics Packaging Waste

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REN Clean Skincare announces #WeAreAllies, a campaign defying industry convention by forming an alliance with four competitors: Biossance, Caudalie, Herbivore and YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE. Led by REN’s CEO, Arnaud Meysselle, the brands unite with a shared goal helping tackle the environmental crisis regarding packaging waste, almost 70% of which currently ends up in landfill in the US*.

REN has embodied its Clean to Skin ethos for 20 years, doubling down on Clean to Planet in early 2018 with a packaging Zero Waste Pledge** by the end of 2021. Each allied brand has also committed to more planet-friendly packaging*** by the year 2025. Advertising the competition doesn’t make a lot of sense in traditional business. But the current environmental crisis calls for all of us to do things differently.

“ We were hugely inspired to be met with such shared enthusiasm for a common sustainability purpose and shared values by clean brands we’re proud to now call our allies. Taking action to reduce waste in the beauty industry is a challenge; together we can share ideas and pioneer new solutions to reduce packaging waste while raising awareness and inspiring other brands to join us with their sustainability efforts. It is the sharing of the knowledge of the collective that has the power to make a real, meaningful and scalable difference.” Arnaud Meysselle, CEO REN Clean Skincare

This unique collaboration campaign aims to inspire consumers and brands to make their own pledges to protect the planet by supporting planet-conscious brands in the #WeAreAllies cooperation. To be revealed tomorrow morning via an open letter in the New York Times, REN’s campaign urges consumers to, if not shopping with them, consider the four allied brands. Throughout the campaign REN will promote the sustainability efforts of these brands.

* Source: Almost 70% plastic containers and packaging waste ended up in landfill (EPA US 2017 data)

www.epa.gov/facts-and-figures-about-materials-waste-and-recycling/containers-and-packaging-product-specific-data

** Committing to only produce packaging designed to be recyclable, containing recycled materials or that can be reused by end 2021

*** Only using packaging designed to be recyclable, reusable or containing recycled materials by end 2025

#WeAreAllies brands are all available at Sephora (US, Canada) and Cult Beauty (UK).