iHeartMedia and NFL Team Up to Launch the NFL’s Podcast Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac and the National Football League (NFL) today announced an exclusive podcast partnership to launch the NFL’s podcast network, which will include the distribution of NFL Media’s existing podcasts, (Around the NFL, Move the Sticks, NFL Fantasy Football, Huddle and Flow, NFL Total Access: The Locker Room, Good Morning Football and NFL Legends) as well as the co-production and distribution of two dozen new original podcasts.

“Podcasts are an increasingly important way to reach fans and a compelling way to tell NFL stories,” said Kevin LaForce, Senior Vice President, Media Strategy and Business Development. “We look forward to partnering with iHeartMedia to bring the NFL Podcast Network to life and deliver our podcast content seamlessly to fans on their platform and anywhere podcasts are consumed.”

As part of the exclusive deal, the new podcast slate will develop new shows with NFL Films utilizing some of the best content from their archives, while also creating new podcasts focusing on NFL history, inside access, and more. These NFL podcasts will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network.

“Our partnership with the NFL is an incredible moment for iHeart – and the podcast industry, period,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “The NFL represents sports at its highest level – with the greatest athletes and the most heart-pounding games the world has seen. These are legendary stories, and we can’t wait to roll out a slate of incredible new podcasts to capture it all – for iHeart’s huge audience and the NFL’s massive fanbase alike.”

“We’re excited to partner with the NFL to extend their reach through podcasting to millions of listeners around the world,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia. “With these upcoming podcasts, fans will be able to experience the NFL in a new way through rich, deep-dive audio content on their favorite teams and exclusive commentary from their favorite players.”

The first new original podcasts stemming from this partnership will be in-progress by this upcoming summer, ahead of the 2021 NFL season, and will be available on the iHeartRadio App and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About NFL Media Podcasts

Around the NFL

The "Around the NFL" crew of Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus, and Marc Sessler break down the latest football news, with a dash of mirth.

Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks

Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the latest news and action around the league from a scout’s perspective.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast

Fantasy Football fans, this is the podcast for you. Marcas Grant, Mike Florio, and Kimmi Chex, provide detailed fantasy football analysis combining in-depth stats and film study to help you win your league and earn bragging rights over your friends, coworkers, or family.

Huddle and Flow

Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter call on their experiences as two black men with 40-plus years combined covering the NFL to bring listeners unfiltered, enlightening, and entertaining conversations about important issues involving the league both on and off the field.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room

Former NFL head coach Brian Billick and fullback Michael Robinson provide unique stories and insights about the game of football and those who coach and play it. These two Super Bowl champions take listeners inside the locker room to learn what’s really going on in the NFL.

Good Morning Football

It’s never too early for football! Each morning Will Selva brings you the key NFL stories you need to know in a bite-sized daily podcast. Tune in each day for commentary from GMFB personalities Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager, and Kyle Brandt.

NFL Legends Podcast

The NFL Legends Podcasts is an unscripted podcast series discussing the challenges and personal anecdotes of NFL Players. Hosted by Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams, topics include parenting, coaching, wellness and overcoming adversity.

