Dentsu and its CXM powerhouse Merkle, Share Key Insights on Identity, Adobe Campaign Standard Adoption, and Building D2C Platforms at Adobe Summit 2021

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentsu (www.dentsu.com) and Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, will be presenting several sessions during the upcoming virtual Adobe Summit—The Digital Experience Conference 2021 on April 27 and 28. With multiple specializations across Adobe Experience Cloud applications, dentsu and Merkle will impart their deep knowledge and expertise in audience and insights mastery, e-commerce and cloud solutions, media optimization, and digital experience (DX) design. Together, dentsu, Merkle, and Adobe power top global brands to lead customer experience (CX) transformation, driving the shift toward first-party data in the delivery of more personal and compelling customer experiences.

As a sponsor, Merkle will host three sessions analyzing key components of digital innovation:

Personalization at Scale without Third-Party Cookies: Hosted by Sunil Rao, Merkle’s senior vice president, analytics, this session will analyze how new privacy regulations, the demise of third-party cookies, and the progressive obsolescence of third-party data are hindering brands’ ability to understand their customers and provide value throughout their journey. Rao and Brian Pong, principal product manager, Adobe, will outline how brands can deliver a total customer experience using Merkle’s identity resolution platform, Merkury, to deliver personalization at scale, across channels, and without the use of third-party cookies. Date/Time: April 27 at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Hosted by Sunil Rao, Merkle’s senior vice president, analytics, this session will analyze how new privacy regulations, the demise of third-party cookies, and the progressive obsolescence of third-party data are hindering brands’ ability to understand their customers and provide value throughout their journey. Rao and Brian Pong, principal product manager, Adobe, will outline how brands can deliver a total customer experience using Merkle’s identity resolution platform, Merkury, to deliver personalization at scale, across channels, and without the use of third-party cookies. Accelerating Adobe Campaign Standard Adoption with a Strong Enablement Strategy: Hosted by Aliénor Goron, lead consultant, CRO/email marketing, dentsu, and Kelly Hungerford, director of digital strategy and services, Sunstar Global Consumer Group, this session will look at how Sunstar was able to successfully adopt Adobe Campaign Standard, launched during the pandemic, while ensuring the tool’s adoption across multiple markets, as well as its enablement strategy, benefits to collaborators, and value generated by ACS adoption. Date/Time: April 28 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Hosted by Aliénor Goron, lead consultant, CRO/email marketing, dentsu, and Kelly Hungerford, director of digital strategy and services, Sunstar Global Consumer Group, this session will look at how Sunstar was able to successfully adopt Adobe Campaign Standard, launched during the pandemic, while ensuring the tool’s adoption across multiple markets, as well as its enablement strategy, benefits to collaborators, and value generated by ACS adoption. Building a D2C Platform to Accelerate Growth: Hosted by Stephen Derbyshire, vice president, solutions, EMEA at Merkle, and Alexandra Gaillard, head of digital marketing at Signify, this session will analyze how the first full-stack deployment of Adobe Experience Platform enabled the build of a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform to transform customer experience for Signify’s Philips Hue and how brands can build a multi-channel D2C platform, accelerate delivery, and value realization, as well as why an agile way of working is key to unlocking growth. Merkle recently became a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program in the EMEA region. Date/Time: April 28 at 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Hosted by Stephen Derbyshire, vice president, solutions, EMEA at Merkle, and Alexandra Gaillard, head of digital marketing at Signify, this session will analyze how the first full-stack deployment of Adobe Experience Platform enabled the build of a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform to transform customer experience for Signify’s Philips Hue and how brands can build a multi-channel D2C platform, accelerate delivery, and value realization, as well as why an agile way of working is key to unlocking growth. Merkle recently became a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program in the EMEA region.

“ We’re excited to present at Adobe Summit 2021 and share some of our recent work, together with Adobe, on leading-edge CX and personalization at scale,” said Chip Knicker, global Adobe practice lead for Merkle, a dentsu company. “ This event is another key milestone in a year of big achievements with Adobe, for both Merkle and dentsu and on behalf of so many of our clients.”

Dentsu was named as the 2020 Adobe Delivery Quality Enterprise Solution Partner of the Year and is a member of the Adobe Independent Software Vendor program. As partners, dentsu, Merkle, and Adobe have worked together to accelerate identity and CX transformation initiatives for leading global brands and continue to pursue a shared vision of innovation-driven growth for these and other clients.

To learn more about the Adobe Digital Experience Conference and register for Merkle’s sessions, visit www.summit.adobe.com/na/.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 11,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About Dentsu

Part of dentsu, dentsu international helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. Follow us on social @dentsuUSA.