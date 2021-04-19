Your Outdoor Oasis Is One Afternoon Project Away: OLYMPIC Stains by PPG Selects Light Oak as Its First-Ever 2021 Stain Color of the Year

Light Oak is a gorgeous, semi-transparent stain color that adds a refined Scandinavian-inspired look, while still allowing the wood’s natural characteristics to shine through. (Photo: Business Wire)

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the world sheltering in place for more than a year, homeowners have established their own low-key lifestyle, which includes yard work and gardening, organizing the often-forgotten attic and prioritizing do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement projects like never before. Homeowners have turned to a wide-range of DIY projects, designing homes that incorporate elements of the great outdoors.

To help homeowners incorporate desired natural textures and create a stronger connection to nature after more than a year of being indoors, OLYMPIC® Stains by PPG today announced its first-ever 2021 Stain Color of the Year: Light Oak.

Light Oak is a soft, semi-transparent, versatile tan stain color that adds a refined Scandinavian-inspired look, while still allowing the wood’s natural characteristics to shine through. Light Oak can revive outdoor decks, patios and pergolas, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living. The stain color looks serene when paired with wrought-iron outdoor furniture and cream-colored accents, like plush pillows and seat cushions.

Light Oak is ideal for a variety of exterior projects, including fencing, decks, home siding, and more. The stain color is available in Olympic MAXIMUM®, Olympic ELITE®, and Olympic Wood Protector semi-transparent products by PPG.

“Our goal is to equip homeowners with the right products and guidance to empower them with the confidence they need to tackle their next stain project,” said Alison Bruce, PPG senior marketing manager, Olympic Stains by PPG. “As a direct result of the pandemic, DIY projects have become increasingly important to homeowners as they embrace nature and want to create a relaxing outdoor oasis. Light Oak is a timeless color that will keep wood looking gorgeous for years to come.”

Consider hanging flower baskets filled with bright florals like cheerful, yellow geraniums or classic red petunias. Alternatively, homeowners also can highlight these florals in antique-looking terracotta flowerpots, placing the pots thoughtfully around the outdoor area. If there is soil around the deck or pergola, plant no-fuss flowers like cosmos, which add a playful pop of pinkish-purple, can tolerate poor soil conditions, and grow in the sun or shade – ideal flower qualities for any new gardener.

The versatility of Light Oak looks striking when paired next to a home painted with a deep, rich green like PPG paint’s Night Watch (PPG1145-7) or even with a whimsical off-white hue like Pegasus (PPG1010-1).

Light Oak and other colors are available at THE HOME DEPOT® and independent retailers across the United States. To find a retailer near you, please use the Olympic Stains by PPG store locator tool. For staining tips and how-to guides, visit Olympic.com.

