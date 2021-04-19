HCL to drive end-to-end IT transformation at UD Trucks

NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced it has signed a multi-million dollar digital transformation and hybrid cloud contract with UD Trucks, a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider. HCL will deliver end-to-end IT transformation spanning digital platforms, agile digital application development, migration, support and maintenance and digital workplace services.

Changes in its operational structure have required UD Trucks to build and migrate to its own dedicated IT environment, while at the same time ensuring service continuity. HCL was selected due to its extensive capabilities in managing legacy and next-generation technologies, best-in-class IT transformation frameworks, dynamic cybersecurity services and deep domain expertise from working with major automotive brands. By moving to a next-generation IT environment, UD Trucks aims at leveraging the power of cloud and IoT while providing its employees with an enhanced user experience.

“Migrating our infrastructure and business-critical applications is of strategic importance to UD Trucks in our accelerated digitalization journey,” said Satish Rajkumar, SVP Digital Solutions & IT, UD Trucks. “HCL’s deep understanding of our existing IT footprint, combined with its leading-edge transformation capabilities, made it the standout choice. We have confidence that HCL will help us build a world-class IT environment to enable us to go the extra mile for our employees and customers.”

“When signing such an important deal, you not only check that technical capabilities are there for today and the foreseeable future, you also assess the partnership you are entering into to see how it matches your values and long-term ambitions,” added Nicolas Gendre, SVP Purchasing, UD Trucks.

“As automotive brands look to accelerate their digital transformation and embrace the cloud, they need a partner like HCL to successfully navigate the complexity of IT ecosystems and have a digital foundation ready for the future,” said Pankaj Tagra, CVP & Head – Nordic and DACH, HCL Technologies. “Corporate transitions create special scenarios which require expertise at the intersection of end-to-end business processes and technology. Our engagement with UD Trucks is a fantastic illustration of how HCL can support setting up core IT capabilities leveraging HCL’s Cloud Smart strategy and accelerate next-generation digital services for our clients.”