Ohio Department of Medicaid Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve Individuals Covered by Medicaid

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ohio Department of Medicaid, which is partnering with managed care health plans to improve the health and wellness of individuals, selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio as one of six organizations to administer its reimagined Medicaid program, effective early 2022.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the state of Ohio to ensure individuals covered by Medicaid have access to high quality, coordinated and sustainable health care,” said Mike Roaldi, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio. “We’ve been committed to improving the health and wellness of Ohioans for many years, and we look forward to continuing our mission to help people live healthier lives and to help make the health system work better for everyone.”

UnitedHealthcare will work closely with the state, providers and community-based organizations to deliver care solutions driven by individual preferences and improve the overall health and wellness of Ohioans through whole-person, coordinated care. The focus on individualized health care will integrate physical and behavioral health services, and social supports such as food, transportation, employment and housing.

The company will offer health benefit plans for a portion of approximately 3 million eligible adults and children who meet qualifications for the state’s Medicaid program. Membership will include access to UnitedHealthcare Community Plan’s care provider network, wellness programs and comprehensive health coverage. This includes preventive care, primary care, hospitalization, prescriptions and other health and wellness services, often at low or no cost.

Currently, UnitedHealthcare employs more than 1,900 people in Ohio and works with a number of local organizations and nonprofits across the state to improve access to vital health care and community resources that help people live healthier lives. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, UnitedHealthcare invested more than $760,000 in Ohio federally qualified health centers, and $595,000 in grants to community-based organizations to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

In addition to Medicaid, UnitedHealthcare provides employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare, MyCare and Dual Special Needs plans for nearly 2 million people in Ohio through health plans. More than 87,000 providers and hospitals are under contract in the state. For more information, visit www.uhccommunityplan.com/oh.

