GemPharmatech and UC Davis Sign Agreement to Distribute Mouse Models in the US to Better Serve US Academic and Pre-Clinical R&D Communities

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GemPharmatech (GemPharmatech Co. Ltd., “GPT”) announced the agreement for UC Davis Mouse Biology Program to provide services to re-animate, cryopreserve and ship live mice to GemPharmatech customers in the US.

GemPharmatech Co. Ltd. is a leading global provider of animal models including humanized animal models supporting pre-clinical research and development. Since 2017, GPT has been creating a collection of more than 15,000 animal models. The establishment of this relationship will allow GPT clients to receive mice in the US from a US facility with shorter shipping time and lower cost and enables GPT to provide animal models and related services faster and closer to its customers in the R&D communities including large pharmaceutical and Biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), universities, and research institutions throughout the US.

“As Director of the Mouse Biology Program, I am very happy to facilitate availability and access to GemPharmatech’s ever expanding suite of conditional and other scientifically valuable mouse models to research scientists in our hemisphere,” said Dr. Kent Lloyd, Professor of Surgery in the School of Medicine and Director of the Mouse Biology Program at UC Davis. “I look forward to working with the research community to use these models to explore the functional role of genes in specific cells and tissues in vivo.”

The University of California, Davis (UC Davis) Mouse Biology Program (MBP) is an academic resource providing expertise and consultation, including technological assistance, infrastructure and support to the scientific community in the development, application and use of genetically-altered mice for biomedical research on diseases, behavioral abnormalities and developmental disorders. The MBP will support GemPharmatech’s distribution efforts in North America, including performing cryo-recoveries to live mice and distribution of germplasm.

“I am delighted to announce this Service Agreement, as I have worked with the Mouse Biology Program in various other roles for over 20 years,” said Dr. Moore, President and CEO of GemPharmatech LLC, a US subsidiary of GemPharmatech Co., Ltd. “This arrangement in California with a world class facility gives us easy access to many top research institutions on the west coast and the ability to ship anywhere in the US easily,” continued Dr. Moore.

About GemPharmatech

GemPharmatech, Co., Ltd (GPT) is a leading provider in animal models and services, especially in the development of humanized animal models, to global Pre-Clinical R&D Communities. The Company is specialized in developing animal models using cutting edge gene-editing technologies with a large collection of cKO/KO (conditional knockout/knockout) mice, humanized mice, immunodeficiency mice and Germfree mice. GemPharmatech provides a one-stop service as model customization, breeding, phenotyping, and pharmacology services including drug efficacy test and mouse phenotyping, CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing, ES HR, transgenic, cryopreservation, assisted reproduction, rapid expansion and derivatives and customized breeding. The company has developed one of the world's largest mouse strain resources to inspire scientific innovation and accelerate drug discovery. GemPharmatech LLC is a wholly owned US subsidiary of GemPharmatech, Co., Ltd., located in Wilmington, Delaware. Visit http://www.gempharmatech.com for details.

About Mouse Biology Program

The UC Davis Mouse Biology Program (MBP) is an internationally recognized academic teaching, research, and service program providing scientists around the globe with state-of-the art technologies and scientific expertise in mouse breeding, embryo manipulation, mutagenesis, and phenotyping expertise, products, and procedures. MBP resources include dedicated infrastructure, technical expertise, and scientific consultation that are made available to assist researchers plan, design, and create mutant mouse models of human and animal pathobiology for hypothesis-generating and hypothesis-driven research. The MBP develops, refines, and implements next generation production and analytical techniques, such as CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing, conditional mutagenesis, ES cell gene targeting, PDX development, in vivo analytical phenotyping, advanced imaging technologies, and comprehensive pathology services to capitalize on the versatility of the mouse as a human surrogate in the preclinical research arena. Products and services are provided to academic users on a fee-for-service basis. Visit https://www.mousebiology.org/ for details.