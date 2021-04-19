GATC Health Licenses Diabetes Platform to GATC DB Care Corp

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATC Health, an innovative technology company focused on whole genome testing and Predictive Multiomics™, today announced that it has granted an exclusive license for its diabetes platform to GATC DB Care Corp. GATC DB Care was formed specifically to continue development and productization of the GATC Health diabetes platform under the direction of renowned diabetes researcher, Dr. Jonathan Lakey, co-inventor of the Edmonton Protocol for pancreatic islet transplantation and Professor of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering, Director, Clinical Islet Program at University of California Irvine.

“I am truly excited to work with the GATC team to integrate their novel platform technology for both Type 1 and 2 diabetes, developing important predictive signals that we can use to help all those that suffer from diabetes,” says Dr. Lakey.

“The formation of GATC DB Care and subsequent licensing of our diabetes platform is illustrative of how GATC Health goes to market in a new vertical,” explained John Stroh, interim CEO of GATC Health. “By licensing this new technology to GATC DB Care, we are allowing this platform to reach its full valuation potential in the US diabetes market, which accounted for $237 billion in direct medical costs in 2017, according to the American Diabetes Association. In fact, the CDC claims that $1 out of every $4 spent on health care in the US goes towards caring for diabetes patients.”

GATC DB Care is devoted to improving diabetes detection and treatment by utilizing GATC Health’s proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT). This diabetes-specific instance of this technology will help the company deliver on three goals: First, unlocking the genomic and environmental triggers for type 1 and type 2 diabetes so that targeted interventions can stop the diseases before they start. Second, to provide patients and their clinicians with precision prognostics to accurately predict disease-related outcomes. Third, to greatly accelerate drug discovery and treatment validation, providing actionable direction in record time and with unmatched accuracy for therapeutics development partners.

As the exclusive licensee of GATC Health’s diabetes technology, GATC DB Care management has the autonomy to seek its own financing, retain leading research and development experts, attract research, drug and device partners, and eventually seek its own exit through acquisition, merger or IPO.

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a pioneering technology company using Predictive Multiomics™ to advance drug discovery and improve human health. GATC Health’s proprietary Multiomic Advanced Technology™ (MAT) sequences an individual’s DNA, reading the entire genome and analyzing the full data set of “omics,” including genomics, proteomics, microbiomics and others. A complete understanding of a person’s genetics combined with the evaluation of other omics yields the most comprehensive individual health analysis available, which can lead to fast-tracking drug development, pre-screening clinical trial participants, identifying new drugs and repurposing existing treatments. GATC Health’s innovative technology takes healthcare from reactive to predictive—it is truly personalized medicine. For more information about GATC Health, visit www.GATCHealth.com.

Disclaimer

The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This presentation contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.