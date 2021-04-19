BIGtoken Partners With CasperLabs to Bring its Data Marketplace to the Casper Network

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data, announces its partnership with CasperLabs as it begins its plan to migrate its infrastructure to the Casper Network, the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built for enterprise adoption.

As BIGtoken scales its user base, the Casper Network’s unique combination of high throughput, low gas fees and decentralized governance provide the premier solution for BIGtoken’s growth needs. CasperLabs will provide professional services and support to ensure a seamless deployment process. BIGtoken believes data privacy is a human right and its plan to put users’ data on the blockchain reemphasizes this commitment. BIGtoken users will be able to own their data and have the tools to control how their data is stored, shared, and exchanged for value in an efficient, transparent, and ethical way. BIGtoken will also be able to capitalize on Casper’s robust security and transparency solutions to enable new use cases for owning and monetizing data.

“Casper’s layer-one protocol provides the ideal foundation for our decentralized data marketplace,” says BIGtoken CEO Lou Kerner. “Both Casper and BIGtoken are deeply committed to enabling users to own and monetize their own data in a decentralized environment. With millions of registered users already benefiting from the BIGtoken platform, we see the opportunity to quickly scale our operations on Casper, making our marketplace more accessible to more parties.”

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper Network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

