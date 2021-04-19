CACI Awarded $48 Million Contract to Provide Enterprise Technology in Support of National Public Warning System

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract, with a ceiling value of $48 million, by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide sustainment, decommissioning, construction, modernization, and environmental and historic preservation to the National Public Warning System (NPWS).

The NPWS, maintained by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Directorate, is a nationwide alert and warning system used to issue national emergency information to all Americans in the event of a national crisis. FEMA maintains and operates this system for the dissemination of critical national warning messages by broadcast, cable, satellite, and wireline radio and television channels.

Under the contract, CACI will continue to provide enterprise technology to FEMA to improve the resiliency and survivability of the 77 stations nationwide with an all-hazards shelter system, including protections against High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulses (HEMP). CACI will also provide sustainment support for the stations, to include training for emergency managers, as well as operations and maintenance, project management, and logistical support.

The most recent award builds upon enterprise expertise CACI already provides to IPAWS Lab. For example, CACI personnel will provide technical training and support for emergency managers tasked with warning the American public in case of a potential emergency.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud FEMA has chosen our company to modernize the National Public Warning System, which is critical to disseminating safety information to the public. We look forward to continuing to provide FEMA with new resilient communications technologies to ensure the American public can rely upon the NPWS during emergencies.”

