AGP Group Announces Long-Term Partnership with BDT Capital Partners

GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGP Group, a premier global leader in designing and manufacturing high-tech automotive glazing, today announced a strategic partnership and investment by funds affiliated with BDT Capital Partners, a merchant bank that provides family and founder-led businesses with long-term, differentiated capital, alongside the Mannheim family who will continue as the controlling shareholder. This new minority investment aims to provide long-term capital to accelerate the company’s global expansion plans of their eGlass division.

“We are very pleased to welcome BDT as our long-term investment partner,” said Arturo Mannheim, CEO and Chairman of the Board of AGP Group. “With their support, we will build two Tech Innovation Centers and two eGlass manufacturing facilities in North America and Asia. This will round-up our global strategic footprint to continue working closely with Automotive OEMs.”

“AGP Group is a highly innovative family-led business with advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities that will continue to shape the future of mobility,” said Björn Robens, Partner at BDT Capital Partners. “We look forward to our partnership with Arturo and his strong management team to support the company’s global expansion and strengthen its technological leadership in the industry.”

“Our partnership with AGP and the Mannheim family is another example of our differentiated model, partnering with global family businesses with extraordinary leadership teams to help them achieve their long-term objectives,” added Edgar Legaspi, Partner at BDT Capital Partners.

Goldman Sachs, which became an investor in 2018, will remain as a minority shareholder supporting the long-term strategy.

About AGP Group

AGP Group is one of the world’s leading glazing manufacturers. AGP Group has developed a large portfolio of products for the automotive, marine, and security markets. With around 2,500 employees from over 30 different nationalities, the company provides high-tech glazing solutions to more than 20 automotive brands that are shaping the future of mobility through electrification and autonomous driving. AGP has six manufacturing plants and two Tech Innovation Centers in Europe and South America as well as commercial offices in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.agpglass.com.

About BDT Capital Partners

BDT Capital Partners provides family- and founder-led businesses with long-term, differentiated capital. The firm has raised over $18 billion across its investment funds and has placed more than $7 billion of co-investments with its global limited partner investor base. The firm’s affiliate, BDT & Company, is a merchant bank that works with family and founder-led businesses to pursue their strategic and financial objectives. BDT & Company provides solutions-based advice and access to a world-class network of business owners and leaders.