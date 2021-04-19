Buckle Leverages Guidewire to Deliver Service Excellence and Drive Process Improvements

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buckle, a tech-enabled financial service company, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Buckle is leveraging ClaimCenter to deliver service excellence and drive process improvements. The company is also leveraging SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

Buckle launched in 2017 as a managing general agency (MGA) start-up to offer insurance to rideshare drivers first in the state of Georgia. In June 2020, the company acquired Gateway Insurance Company, formerly an indirect subsidiary of Guidewire customer Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Buckle examined ClaimCenter’s capabilities and saw that it addressed many of the company’s needs as it looks to grow and expand into other states, including Buckle’s recent launch in Tennessee in January.

“Claims is an important element in Buckle’s auto insurance product offering as today’s customers expect fast and accurate service,” said George Rosen, Vice President, Buckle TPA. “Using a state-of-the-art claims system like Guidewire will enable us to serve our members and customers as quickly as possible, and accurately every time. As the foremost leader in the industry, Guidewire is the best choice as Buckle continues to roll out its rideshare only insurance throughout the U.S.”

“We welcome Buckle to the Guidewire customer community with its use of ClaimCenter,” said Frank O’Dowd, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We admire and look forward to seeing Buckle achieve its mission of building products to support the insurance and financial services needs of drivers in the shared economy.”

About Buckle

Buckle provides a financial services platform that focuses on insurance, credit and advocacy for the gig economy. The company is reinventing the insurance model to more efficiently manage risk, supporting the entire ecosystem of drivers, fleets and transportation network platforms to help everyone achieve economic freedom. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.