Ziehm Imaging Americas and Carestream Announce Partnership To Distribute the Ziehm Vision RFD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with Ziehm Imaging, Carestream Health is pleased to announce the addition of a mobile C-arm into its growing innovative product portfolio. Known as the Ziehm Vision RFD C-arm, this surgical imaging system will further enhance Carestream’s mobile and fluoroscopic product offerings to benefit even more healthcare providers. The system will be available in the U.S. and Canada in 2021.

The Vision RFD C-arm offers a 25kw generator, in either a 20.5 x 20.5 cm or 31 x 31 cm field of view flat-panel CMOS digital detector, allowing for broad procedural work including vascular, cardiac, spine ortho-trauma and pain management, in addition to many general surgical applications. The system’s Advanced Active Cooling enables extended case times beyond traditional air-cooled systems. It also provides an intuitive graphical interface that benefits technologists with reduced training time as well as improved productivity.

“The partnership with Carestream confirms Ziehm Imaging’s industry-leading technology,” said Nelson Mendes, President and CEO of Orthoscan and Ziehm Imaging Inc. “As a result of this partnership, we’re able to provide Carestream and its customers with one of the most innovative C-arms on the market. The Ziehm Vision RFD delivers advanced surgical care with the Ziehm Usability Concept, provides exceptional image quality and helps to reduce exposure significantly with the next-generation SmartDose, thereby providing a very unique package.”

Ziehm Vision RFD systems will be available for sale and service through Carestream. The company’s Sales & Service team—working in collaboration with Ziehm Imaging—will provide responsive support to all valued customers. Carestream Service is widely recognized for its outstanding customer satisfaction and prompt support.

“The addition of the Ziehm C-arm to our medical imaging portfolio—backed by Carestream’s deep experience in radiology and fluoroscopy applications—is another example of our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers and their patients,” said Steve Romocki, Worldwide Product Line Manager for Radiology Systems at Carestream.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 1-888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Follow Carestream Health online:

http://www.twitter.com/carestream

http://www.youtube.com/carestream

http://www.carestream.com/blog/

http://www.facebook.com/carestream

http://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-health

https://www.instagram.com/carestreamhealth/

“Rx only”

About Ziehm Imaging

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging is recognized as the world leader in the development, production and global marketing of intra-operative mobile X-ray-based imaging solutions (C-arms) that streamline clinical workflows. Employing more than 700 people worldwide and with more than 14,000 systems installed in 70 countries, our devices provide exceptional image quality and flexibility in the operating room and serve as an important basis for treatment success. Ziehm Imaging mobile solutions are used in spine surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, interventional radiology, cardiology, cardiac surgery and further clinical applications. For more information, please visit www.ziehm.com

Ziehm Imaging is a division of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc.

Get social with Ziehm Americas:

https://www.facebook.com/ZiehmAmericas

https://twitter.com/ZiehmAmericas

https://linkedin.com/company/ziehm-americas

https://www.instagram.com/ziehmamericas/

https://youtube.com/user/ZiehmAmericas

2021