Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum Installed in Prestigious INRAE French Laboratories

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been selected for horticultural lighting in agriculture laboratories of INRAE, l'Institut national de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement, located in France.

In cooperation with GreenHouseKeeper, one of the most well-known companies in the horticulture and plants research field in France. A new and innovative solution has been developed for an optimal horticulture LED lighting design for INRAE laboratories in France.

INRAE intended to reproduce a light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight from UV to IR in order to experiment with the agriculture stages such as the growth and flowering of sunflowers in the indoor laboratories. Accordingly, GreenHouseKeeper adopted an innovative SunLike LED technology to meet challenging design requirements, and developed a horticulture LED lighting solution that enable to reproduce the four seasonal conditions of the year.

“Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are the world’s first LEDs to produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, enabling researchers to ensure a real testing conditions in the lab with consistently high quality of the crops compared to conventional LED. With customer’s recognition as an optimal horticulture LED technology, we expect that market demand for horticultural LED lighting with SunLike LED solution will expand,” said Carlo Romiti, VP Sales Europe.

Introduced in June 2017, the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are an advanced light source that combine the latest optical and compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor with Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R® technology. TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the definition “The light closest to the sun for human well-being” its original concept. The sun light spectrum is developed by the same company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology. TRI-R is a registered trademark by the Toshiba Materials Co., LTD.

