AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Its Subsidiary

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. (Lincoln, NE) and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York (New York, NY). These insurance entities comprise the life/health operations of Ameritas Mutual Holding Company (all companies are collectively referred to as Ameritas). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “a-” on the group’s surplus notes (see below for details of the Long-Term IR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ameritas’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Ameritas’ risk-adjusted capitalization level is in the strongest category, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and is supported by favorable financial flexibility and liquidity. However, AM Best notes that the company has been increasing allocations to NAIC-2 class bonds and less liquid private placement fixed-income securities, while maintaining a material allocation to mortgage loans.

Ameritas has reported favorable earnings on a statutory and GAAP basis in recent years, benefiting from a diverse product portfolio covering life, annuity, and accident and health products on an individual and group basis. There has been downward pressure on interest spreads on annuity products in the low interest rate environment.

Ameritas has maintained a market-leading position in group dental sales and has had strong sales of fixed-indexed annuities in recent years. Ameritas has demonstrated appropriate risk management capabilities and has continued to enhance its risk modeling and stress-testing capabilities.

The following Long-Term IR has been affirmed with a stable outlook:

The Union Central Life Insurance Company (merged into Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. effective July 1, 2014)—

-- “a-” on $50 million 8.20% surplus notes, due 2026

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.