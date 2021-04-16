BGI Inc. Retains PJ Solomon in Connection With Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

EDINA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BGI Inc., formerly Bluestem Group Inc. (OTC: BGRP)(“BGI” or the “Company”), today announced that, effective as of March 23, 2021, its board of directors (the “Board”) has engaged PJ Solomon (“Solomon”) to provide financial advisory services in connection with potential strategic alternatives, including a possible merger, joint venture, partnership, business combination, or acquisition of assets or equity interests.

Gene Davis, Executive Chairman of the Board, stated, “BGI, after navigating a difficult year in 2020, remains committed to maximizing shareholder value. To further that objective, the Board has determined that it is in the best interests of both our shareholders and the Company to explore a variety of strategic transaction alternatives taking into account our current circumstances and prospects. With the help of Solomon, we intend to proceed with our review in a focused and expeditious manner, and will evaluate alternatives carefully as we consider the best course of action for the Company and its future.”

Mark Boidman, Managing Director at Solomon, commented, “Solomon is excited for the opportunity to work with BGI and to assist the Board in its efforts to identify and evaluate cash flow positive strategic alternatives across a broad array of industries.”

There is no assurance that the Board’s review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction or other strategic alternative. BGI does not intend to make any further disclosure concerning these matters until a definitive transaction agreement is reached or a determination is made that none will be pursued.

About BGI Inc.

BGI Inc. is a Nevada corporation that currently has limited operations other than operations as the owner and lessor of certain commercial real estate properties.

Commencing on March 9, 2020, the Company announced its plans to discontinue issuing regular press releases or making any other any public filings. The Company, in its discretion, may from time to time disclose material information but does not intend to resume regular reporting in the foreseeable future. The Company cautions that trading in its securities is highly speculative and poses substantial risks.

