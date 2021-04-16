U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Guests on Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Earth Day Special, Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon today announced U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry is making an appearance in a brand-new Earth Day special, Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change, airing Saturday, April 17, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas, the hour-long special will tackle environmental issues, educate kids on the importance of protecting the planet and empower action through stories of kids and families across the country who are working to address the effects of climate change in their communities.

Kicking off with a primer on the history of Earth Day, Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change will also feature appearances by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tight end Rob Gronkowski, actress Lily Collins, digital creator and actress Liza Koshy, actress and activist Skai Jackson, among others; who will be encouraging kids to do their part to protect the planet, by sharing small but impactful ways they are more eco-conscious in their daily lives.

“Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change continues the important work of giving kids a platform to tell their stories,” said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News. “As we approach another Earth Day, Nick News delves into incredibly timely topics, including the often not addressed issue of environmental racism, sustainability and the global impact of the Paris Climate Agreement; offering an engaging co-viewing opportunity that will serve as a conversation starter for families across the U.S.”

The program will also explore environmental racism introducing viewers to communities that are being besieged by industries that target underserved areas, typically populated by minorities, bringing employment opportunities that often harm the environment and cause health issues for residents. The segment will include the stories of: Fionia Carlton, a former resident of Duplin County, NC, who had to relocate because she could no longer breathe the contaminated air; Naelyn Pike, an Apache activist from San Carlos, AZ, protecting her tribal land; and Sabirah Mahmud, who lives in a polluted section of Philadelphia, PA.

Additional segments in the special include: a roundtable where kids educate their parents on environmental issues and ways they can make more eco-friendly choices; a lesson on what the Paris Climate Agreement is and explanation of terms like carbon footprint and greenhouse gases; and the results of a climate quiz about environmental issues conducted on www.nickplay.com, presented by guest kid reporter Rory Hu.

Following the premiere, Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change will encore across Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and TeenNick on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, and will also be available on www.nickhelps.com.

The award-winning Nick News series made its return last June with a special hour-long presentation Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, hosted by global superstar Alicia Keys, followed by Nick News: Kids Pick the President, hosted by entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer, which aired in November. Nick News is executive produced by Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News.

