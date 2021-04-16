iCloudModel Wants to Revolutionize the Photoshoot for fashion e-commerce

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCloudModel, the world's first model management using artificial intelligence to create out-of-the box solutions for Chinese fashion designer and brands to make realistic and high-quality images for fashion e-commerce.

China has the most mobile users and more e-commerce activity than any other country in the world. According to Digital Market Outlook, the fashion e-commerce apparel segment is forecasted to achieve a revenue of $169Billion in 2020 to $256Billion in 2024.

This partnership of iCloudModel (ICM) and Mad Street Den (MSD) comes when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually all businesses. The pandemic has caused increased disruption in the mobility of international models. With this technology, we shoot the international models at their location without having the models in China. The client shoot their own garment on a mannequin anytime at their location. The turnover can be as quick as 24 hours and cost 25% of traditional shoot production”, said David Lim, Founder and CEO of ICM.

“This technology Generative Adversarial Networks is able to understand what a garment looks like and visualize it on a model and also shows how realistic A.I. generated digital models can be. Each model in the library is a real fit model; digitized for the virtual world, including their measurements, shape, and posture. Using artificial intelligence, the technology morphs the garment onto the model’s image taking into account the natural shape, twists and turn of the body position”, says Dr. Costa Colbert, Chief Science Officer.

“Fashion unified with technology has been trend for sometimes. Artificial intelligence and models are an extraordinary pairing. I’m sure this new innovative solution will revolutionise the model management business for fashion e-commerce production”, says Dejan Markovic, President for Elite North America.

About iCloudModel ICM

The birth of ICM has arisen from careful research of the market combined with 20 years of experience in the model business and the desire to bring something innovative and radical in e-commerce fashion production.

Led by a new generation of creative visionaries and industry pioneers, ICM utilize a strong world-wide model scouting to develop both high fashion and great commercial models and promote to Greater China clientele, as it grows in renown, respected for its professionalism, creativity, and dedication to the present and future of fashion.