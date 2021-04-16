Gastro Care Partners Completes Affiliation with Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gastro Care Partners (“GCP” or “the Company”), the largest provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services in Colorado, today announced a new practice affiliation with Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming.

Founded in 1978, Gastroenterology Associates of Wyoming (“GA”) is the largest provider of gastroenterology and related ancillary services in Wyoming. Based in Casper, Wyoming, GA utilizes a network of 11 outpatient locations and 12 ambulatory and hospital-based endoscopy centers to provide critical services throughout the state. GA is led by Dr. Raoul Joubran, M.D., a highly recognized board-certified gastroenterologist. GA’s clinical team include nine gastroenterology physicians, a board certified pathologist with fellowship training in gastroenterology pathology, and seven mid-level providers.

“We are excited to partner with Gastroenterology Associates and add Dr. Joubran, Dr. Krmpotich, Dr. Katz, and the full GA team to our growing network of leading, regional physician practices across the Mountain and Western U.S.,” said Jeff Rinkov, CEO of GCP. “The GA team shares our vision of delivering a unified, high standard of care to patients with complex medical needs. The transaction accelerates GCP’s growth plan and is a point of excitement for all of us, including our future physician partners that we are actively working with to join GCP.”

Dr. Joubran added, “Our team is thrilled to join the GCP platform and gain access to its robust capabilities, which will enable us to significantly accelerate our growth. GCP recognizes that high quality outcomes and patient experience are at the foundation of everything we do. After evaluating various options, it was clear that GCP would provide the expertise and network to help us grow while preserving our commitment to provide exceptional and patient-centric care throughout the state of Wyoming.”

GCP is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP”), a middle-market healthcare services investment firm with expertise in growing care provider platforms. As part of the transaction, Dr. Joubran, Dr. Krmpotich, and Dr. Katz have become significant shareholders of GCP.

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to GCP and VHP. Bailey Southwell served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gastroenterology Associates, PC.

About Gastro Care Partners

Based in Denver, Colorado, Gastro Care Partners (GCP) is a leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused gastroenterology practices. GCP provides a full spectrum of services and resources to help its family of practices thrive while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.gastrocarepartners.com.