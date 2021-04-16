Cymbiotika Launches Mother’s Day Bundle

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, has announced a bundle of its most popular products for women’s health, Elderberry, D3+K2+CoQ10, B12, Vitamin C, Adrenal Super Tonic, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Now, more than ever, we find ourselves seeking stronger connectivity to nature’s rhythm and a greater appreciation of where we came from. Mothers, inclusive of our Mother Earth, are so wholly emblematic of our life source and the relationship that nurtures our wellbeing,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “Cymbiotika’s mission is to design a new formed relationship between humanity and nature – which is ultimately how we all begin to heal – and Mother’s Day is a beautiful reminder to honor and celebrate this connection.”

The Mother’s Day bundle includes:

Cymbiotika's Liposomal Elderberry Defense is a potent antiviral that blocks the flu virus from entering the cell and inhibits early stages of infection. Other health benefits of elderberry include naturally improving colds, sinus issues, nerve pain, inflammation, allergies, chronic fatigue and constipation. Elderberries contain chemical compounds called anthocyanidins, which are known to have immuno-stimulant effects. Elderberry also contains natural vitamin C, quercetin, and phenolic acids; all vital to a healthy immune system. Combined with zinc, copper, echinacea, and selenium, this powerful hypertonic stimulates the immune system and creates overall wellness year-round.

Cymbiotika’s Vitamin D3 + K2 + COQ10 is an organic blend of the highest quality sourced, plant based materials available today, supported by countless studies and scientific research. Our Vitashine™ D3 is the world’s only Vegan and Vegetarian Society registered plant-source Vitamin D3 ingredient in the world. D3 is the most important epigenetic substance ever discovered, in charge of activating over 3,000 genes associated with healing. D3 is critical for regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, two minerals that play an important role in the strength and density of our teeth and skeletal system.

Cymbiotika’s Synergy Vitamin B12 is an organic blend of Methylcobalamine and Adenosylcobalamine, the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports red blood cell production, proper neurological function, enhanced mood and memory, and heart, and bone health. In addition to these active forms of B12, we also added fulvic minerals and folate to encourage proper cell function and detoxification. Our folate is in the most bio-active L-methylfolate form, a critically important vitamin for those who carry a mutation in the MTHFR gene.

Cymbiotika’s Synergy Liposomal Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that plays a key role in immune system function, collagen production, and healthy aging. Our Vitamin C is Non-GMO L-Ascorbic acid, derived from fermented tapioca. To create the perfect synergy, we added bamboo silica, one of nature’s most beautifying minerals required for collagen production, normal cell function, and strong connective tissue. Nano sized Micelles, encased and protected in Liposomes, travel through the digestive tract, and make their way into the lower gut, for superior absorption. This increases total bioavailability, comparable to vitamin C I.V. injection.

Cymbiotika's Adrenal Super Tonic is a synergistic complex formula, designed from wildcrafted organic and biodynamic herbs containing food forms of essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and compounds that nourish and support the body's ability to respond to stress. Taken daily, this powerful formula may help reduce common symptoms of stress, while also supporting a balanced mood, general well being, and overall health and vitality. This formula is also packed with powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory phytochemicals that support immunity.

“As we lean into the optimism of a healthier future for all, we find ourselves particularly grateful for the women in our lives, who have been asked to do more than ever during this past year,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “What a special way to honor them—with beautifully packaged products in support of their health and wellbeing.”

As with all Cymbiotika products, the Mother’s Day bundle has zero synthetic ingredients and is gluten-free, vegan, keto, and sugar-free. The bundle is now available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website and each product can also be purchased separately.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.