CSC Finland Joins the OpenMP Effort

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC – IT Center for Science, Finland has joined the OpenMP ARB, a group of leading hardware vendors, software vendors and research organizations creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel programming model in use today.

CSC – IT Center for Science Ltd. is a Finnish center of expertise in information technology owned by the Finnish state and higher education institutions. CSC provides internationally high-quality ICT expert services for higher education institutions, research institutes, cultural organizations, public administration, and enterprises to help them thrive and benefit society at large. Visit CSC at www.csc.fi.

One of the pan-European pre-exascale supercomputers, LUMI, will be located in CSC’s data center in Kajaani, Finland. Visit LUMI at www.lumi-supercomputer.eu.

"At CSC, we expect that with the pre-exascale EuroHPC LUMI supercomputer, OpenMP will play an important role in preparing our applications for the heterogeneous architecture and the exascale era. Thus, joining the OpenMP ARB is an opportunity to discuss and work together with exceptional people, in order to be ready for the coming challenges," says George Markomanolis, Lead HPC Scientist at CSC.

“The LUMI system will be an important step towards exascale class systems in Europe,” says Michael Klemm, CEO of the OpenMP ARB, “With the experiences they will gather from their applications, CSC Finland will help greatly improve the next versions of the OpenMP API.”

The OpenMP ARB now has 32 members. See the list of members at www.openmp.org/about/members/.

About OpenMP

The OpenMP Architecture Review Board (ARB) has as mission to standardize directive-based multi-language high-level parallelism that is performant, productive and portable. Jointly defined by a group of major computer hardware vendors, software vendors, and researchers, the OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that gives parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from embedded systems and accelerator devices to multicore systems and shared-memory systems. The OpenMP ARB owns the OpenMP brand, oversees the OpenMP specification and produces and approves new versions of the specification. Further information can be found at www.openmp.org, including details on how organizations can join the OpenMP ARB.