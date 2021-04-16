Energy Focus Partners with Batteries Plus Bulbs for National Retail Distribution

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”), LED and control technologies, has partnered with Batteries Plus Bulbs to offer Energy Focus’ products for distribution to the franchise’s 700-plus stores across the U.S. The initial offering centers on Energy Focus’ patented RedCap® emergency-backup battery integrated LED tubes, its military-grade DockLights and extension arms, and its award-winning, patent-pending EnFocusTM lighting control system. All three product lines deliver unique value propositions with superior lighting, proven quality, optimal energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and human health driven by state-of-the-art technologies.

“We are honored to be the first national retailer to offer Energy Focus’ high-quality, cutting-edge LED lighting products,” said Shawn Budiac, Vice President-Category Management for Batteries Plus Bulbs. “We are impressed with Energy Focus’ long history of innovations and market-leading LED products and we believe that our retail and commercial customers will benefit from having these superior choices for both lighting retrofit and new-build applications.”

“Batteries Plus Bulbs and Energy Focus are committed to bringing the very best, sustainable, and affordable lighting products to facilities of all types and sizes,” said Wanda Adams, Vice President of Business Development for Commercial Lighting for Energy Focus. “Energy Focus is dedicated to developing and democratizing high-quality, human-centric lighting for the mass market. With Batteries Plus Bulbs’ nationwide coverage, many more lighting contractors and end users will get to know and purchase our durable, reliable and innovative products. We look forward to developing and expanding a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Batteries Plus Bulbs and their franchise owners across the country.”

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable and human-centric lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Our patent-pending UV-C Disinfection technologies and products (UV™ by Energy Focus), announced in late 2020 and scheduled to deliver in the first half of 2021, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit the website at www.energyfocus.com.

About Batteries Plus Bulbs

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.