Cambridge Global Payments Extends Sponsorship of Exclusive Autosport Racing Team

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they have extended their sponsorship of Exclusive Autosport (EA), a Canadian-owned professional racing team for the upcoming 2021 racing season.

As part of this sponsorship extension for the 2021 racing season, Cambridge has been named the title sponsor for #91 Cambridge Exclusive Autosport USF-17 car driven by Billy Frazer in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship series, along with their #91 Cambridge Exclusive Autosport PM-18 car driven by Braden Eves in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires. Cambridge will also continue to act as an associate sponsor for EA’s cars competing in the USF2000 Championship, Indy Pro 2000 Championship and the Formula Race Promotions F1600 Championship Series.

Cambridge has extended their relationship as the exclusive provider of cross-border payments and foreign exchange solutions for EA. Both EA and their team of world-class drivers will continue to be able to access to and utilize Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable EA to help manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Cambridge is extremely excited to extend our sponsorship agreement with Exclusive Autosport’s winning team and being named the title sponsor for cars driven by Billy Frazer and Braden Eves,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “We are confident that EA, along with their team of world-class drivers that take part in open wheel formula car competitions across North America, will continue to benefit from access to our innovative services.”

“We are honored to have Cambridge Global Payments continue as a sponsor with Exclusive Autosport for the 2021 season. The suite of services that Cambridge offers has immensely aided in streamlining our operation. We can’t thank them enough for the support,” said Michael Duncalfe, Exclusive Autosport Team Owner. “EA has a really strong driver line-up for the 2021 season, and we are optimistic of a strong championship campaign. We look forward to showcasing the full Cambridge livery at the opening rounds of the 2021 championship at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend.”

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Exclusive Autosport:

Exclusive Autosport (EA) is a professional racing team dedicated to the success of its drivers in open-wheel formula car competition in North America. EA operates teams on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. The team also competes in the F1600 Championship Series in the US, and in F1600 competition in Ontario, Quebec and Eastern America to develop young racers for advancement up their internal ladder system. Exclusive Autosport’s drivers have secured numerous championships, race wins, podium finishes and pole positions, as well as Rookie of the Year awards. Exclusive Management Inc., the team’s parent company, has enjoyed great success in both open-wheel and sports car racing and has worked with standout drivers. Their mission is to develop drivers and prepare them for the upper echelons of professional motorsports.