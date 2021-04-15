Natixis Investment Managers Partners with Two Charter Schools in Boston and San Francisco

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis) today announced that it has added two charter schools based in Boston and San Francisco to its philanthropic partnership program. Natixis will collaborate with the Academy of the Pacific Rim in Boston (APR) and the Life Learning Academy in San Francisco (LLA) to create workforce development, career exploration and financial literacy programs that introduce students at the elementary and high school level to career opportunities in the finance industry.

The partnerships with Academy of the Pacific Rim and Life Learning Academy are part of Natixis’ long-standing commitment to support its local communities and support its broader efforts to increase diversity in the financial services industry. In addition to Natixis’ financial contributions, Natixis associates will organize skills-based volunteering opportunities to teach APR students financial literacy. Associates will also develop “career exploration” videos designed to introduce LLA pupils to different roles within financial services. Exposing underrepresented students, with a focus on racial and ethnic minorities, to the numerous career trajectories available within financial services can help expand diversity in future candidate pools.

“ We are excited to partner with Academy of the Pacific Rim and Life Learning Academy to make a direct and sustainable impact that will enhance student education and improve learning environments,” said David Giunta, CEO for the US at Natixis Investment Managers. “ We look forward to supporting the schools’ efforts to ensure that all students are given an opportunity to reach their full potential.”

" At Life Learning Academy we do whatever it takes to support students that have faced unthinkable adversity. We are no ordinary school, and that means we rely on extraordinary partners, like Natixis,” said Dr. Teri Delane, executive director at Life Learning Academy. “ Natixis' support enables us to meet our students' needs under one roof, from basic needs, like food, to job placement and academic opportunities that empower them to create a good life for themselves. We're grateful for this thoughtful partnership and looking forward to having the Natixis team to campus for lunch – prepared by Life Learning Academy students, of course – as soon as possible."

“ Academy of the Pacific Rim is both grateful for and energized by the partnership with Natixis,” said Spencer Blasdale, executive director at the Academy of the Pacific Rim. “ From the outset our work together has been focused on our mission ’to empower students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds’ and we are now able to offer more opportunities for our students to explore meaningful educational and career opportunities. It's exciting to think about, plan and create the future for our students with Natixis by our side as a true strategic partner.”

“ Natixis is committed to attracting more diverse people to our industry, and inspiring students at a young age to explore the broad array of rewarding positions in finance is a step in the right direction,” added Giunta. “ We view these partnerships as a long-term investment in the future.”

Natixis has a strong culture of giving back to the communities where its associates live and work. The firm’s unique philanthropic model provides direct support to its nonprofit partners and offers meaningful engagement opportunities for associates. Since 2012, Natixis has worked with the John Winthrop Elementary School in Massachusetts to provide corporate funding, volunteer events, mentoring and other programs. Natixis’ collaborative philanthropic model has been embraced by employees and has been recognized in the community and the industry. For nine consecutive years, the annual Boston Business Journal ranking has recognized Natixis associates as the Most Generous Employees in Massachusetts. Natixis is also a fixture on Boston Business Journal‘s list of the Largest Corporate Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,135.5 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

About Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter School

Academy of the Pacific Rim (APR) Charter School is a nationally recognized charter public school located in Hyde Park, the southernmost neighborhood of Boston. Our mission is to empower students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds to achieve their full intellectual and social potential. Our vision is that all students graduate APR with a focused mind and a big heart, and that they are ready to succeed in post-secondary education, careers and civic life.

About Life Learning Academy

Life Learning Academy is a public charter high school that believes that every single student, no matter what they've done or where they're from, deserves relentless love, accountability, and the chance to make a good life. LLA seeks to close the opportunity gap by the most disinvested youth by empowering students with academic skills, jobs, mental health counseling, social-emotional learning, belonging, community, and even no-cost, on-campus housing.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) as of December 31, 2020 is $1,389.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

3497942.1.1