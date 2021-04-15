Wrangler® Unveils Global Sustainability Platform: WeCare Wrangler™

As part of WeCare Wrangler, the brand continuously looks for opportunities to work with its partners and suppliers to minimize impact on the planet - such as recently expanding its Indigood program to include additional water saving technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

The brand is building off the steps it has already taken toward a more sustainable future and has set ambitious goals as part of the WeCare Wrangler platform, which can be found at the Wrangler website. (Photo: Business Wire)

The WeCare Wrangler™ sustainability platform builds off the brand’s long-standing commitment to protecting the planet and the people that call it home.

The WeCare Wrangler™ sustainability platform builds off the brand’s long-standing commitment to protecting the planet and the people that call it home.

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced the launch of its WeCare Wrangler™ sustainability platform, building off the brand’s long-standing commitment to protecting the planet and the people that call it home. WeCare Wrangler unites the brand’s legacy of sustainability with measurable goals designed to bring consumers the apparel they know and love while reducing the brand’s environmental impacts.

Coinciding with the launch of the WeCare Wrangler platform, the brand has launched the new Retro® Green Jean assortment which improves on favorite Wrangler styles with a variety of natural fibers, recycled hardware and eco-friendly materials from the hem to the waistband and everything in-between.

“It matters to Wrangler what’s in our clothing. Our process for creating apparel that consumers are passionate about starts with respect for both for the planet and the people who call it home,” said Tom Waldron, EVP, global brand president of Wrangler. “The WeCare Wrangler sustainability platform will act as our roadmap as we help lead the industry toward meaningful change that creates more positive environmental and social impacts.”

Sustainable Innovation Guided by Three Areas of Focus:

The WeCare Wrangler platform is guided by three key focus areas:

Planet: The iconic Wrangler denim starts as cotton, and the brand is committed to protecting the land from which it grows. From protecting the soil, to saving water, to reducing waste and energy use, Wrangler is dedicated to challenging itself to leave less of an impact on the planet. Product: Wrangler understands that the planet’s resources are limited and is constantly re-thinking how its products are made and what they’re made of – finding more ways to use less. People: Wrangler is committed to doing right by all people with the products it makes. That means treating workers throughout its worldwide supply chain fairly and with respect. It also means upholding the brand’s commitment to find more ways to have less environmental impact on the planet.

Responsibility Driven by Accountability

As part of WeCare Wrangler, Wrangler is building off the steps the brand has already taken toward a more sustainable future and has set ambitious goals as they are important. These include:

100 percent preferred chemistry in throughout its supply chain by 2023

100 percent renewable energy powering all owned and operated facilities by 2025

100 percent sustainable cotton by 2025

50 percent reduction in water usage by 2030

Driving Sustainable Apparel Through Innovation and Industry Collaboration

Wrangler further drives sustainability in the supply chain with strategic alliances that propel apparel development forward. In addition to signing onto the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign guidelines last year, the brand also joined its Make Fashion Circular initiative, which drives collaboration between apparel industry leaders to ensure clothes are made from safe and renewable materials, new business models increase their use, and old clothes are turned into new.

“We’re continuously looking for opportunities to work with our partners and suppliers to minimize impact on the planet,” said Jeff Frye, vice president of product development and direct procurement at Kontoor Brands. “When we all work together, we can create apparel that not only looks good, but conserves the land it’s created from.”

To learn more about the brand’s commitment, goals and resources, visit wrangler.com/sustainability.

About Wrangler

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.