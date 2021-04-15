KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CoreVest American Finance 2021-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to nine classes of certificates issued in the CoreVest American Finance 2021-1 (CAF 2021-1) securitization. This will be the fifteenth such transaction issued by CoreVest American Finance.

CAF 2021-1 is a $276.0 million multi-borrower securitization collateralized by 61 single-family rental (SFR) and traditional multifamily loans. The loans are secured by mortgages on 3,134 rental units in 2,253 single-family, 2-4 family, and multifamily properties. The subject pool includes 64 multifamily properties (567 units), which represent 18.2% of the total pool balance.

Overall, the underlying properties are located in or near 65 Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) across 22 states. The top-three CBSA exposures account for 40.3% of the pool balance and consist of New Haven, Connecticut (14.5%), Houston, Texas (13.1%), and New York-Newark-Jersey City (12.7%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $0.5 million (0.2%) to $47.8 million (17.3%) for the largest loan in the pool. The five largest loans represent 40.6% of the initial pool balance, while the 10 largest loans account for 53.9% of the pool.

For the purposes of facilitating the analysis, KBRA divided the underlying properties into two distinct sub-pools by property type. Sub-pool 1 (1-4 units) is primarily comprised of single-family rental homes and 2-4 unit properties (2,189 properties, 81.8%). Sub-pool 2 (multifamily) is comprised of properties that consist of five or more units (64 properties, 567 units, 18.2%). KBRA used its U.S. Single-Family Rental Securitization Methodology to evaluate sub-pool 1, whereas sub-pool 2 was analyzed in a manner that is generally consistent with KBRA’s approach discussed in our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and U.S. CMBS Multi-Borrower Rating Methodology. The results of these analyses were then blended, and pool level concentration and qualitative adjustments were then applied to determine KBRA’s credit enhancement levels for the subject pool. The results of this analysis were then compared to the issuer’s proposed capital structure to assign ratings.

