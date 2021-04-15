Piktochart Launches Piktostory – The New Platform for Video Editing

PENANG, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piktochart, the all-in-one visual storytelling solution for businesses, today announced the launch of Piktostory. The new video editing platform, working independently of Piktochart, enables users to turn long-form videos into bite-sized clips ready to be shared on social media channels.

The launch comes five months after the BETA version of the platform was released, which included the possibility to:

Upload video files from a local computer, Zoom or Google Drive

Edit subtitles

Turn the uploaded videos into multiple snippets optimized for social platforms

The newly launched version of Piktostory offers more flexibility to make the video editing experience easier than ever. With a built-in video recorder, it is now possible to record a video directly from the platform, without having to upload it from external sources. The new release introduces also new customization and branding features such as:

Adjusting text properties including font color, font family, font size, background color, and text position

Changing video properties including video background color, video size, video position, as well as choosing between additional aspect ratios

Adding your branded watermark to the video

With this product update, Piktostory becomes a fully-fledged platform that makes it easier for the video creators, marketing, social media, HR, and sales professionals to improve audience engagement by enabling them to effortlessly create and repurpose their video content in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

“Our vision is to make video editing and video content repurposing accessible to everyone,” says Ai Ching Goh, CEO of Piktochart. “In the current times, video communication has become the norm. We wanted to make it easier by providing a video editing solution that would be as effortless as editing a text document.”

Professionals interested in Piktostory can try it out for free at www.piktostory.com.

More information on the Piktostory launch can be found on Product Hunt.

About Piktochart

Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one visual communication tool for creating stunning reports, presentations, infographics, social media graphics, and prints. Used by 6 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart enables you to easily turn any text- or data-heavy content into a visual story that your internal and external audience will love. For more information, visit www.piktochart.com.