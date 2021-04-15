MetroNet and City of Ankeny Announce Partnership to Build 100% Fiber Optic Network

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet and the City of Ankeny today announced a partnership that will bring MetroNet’s 100 percent fiber optic internet, TV and phone to businesses and residents. As part of the agreement, MetroNet will invest more than $15 million in the city and surrounding community while bringing fiber-to-the-home directly to residents.

“The demand for high-speed fiber optic internet continues to be strong in Ankeny and adding MetroNet to the mix of providers gives residents another option,” said City Manager David Jones. “MetroNet is pursuing an aggressive schedule for building its network in Ankeny, which will require coordination with city staff. No taxpayer funding is involved in the buildout as this is a private infrastructure investment.”

From its headquarters in Evansville, In., MetroNet manages state-of-the-art, fiber optic networks connected directly to homes and businesses in more than 100 communities across nine states. The fast-growing company is known for its reliable, symmetrical, high-speed internet connection, friendly service and fair pricing with no long-term contracts.

“We are excited to be adding Ankeny to our growing list of Gigabit cities across the United States. We appreciate the opportunity to serve even more Iowa residents and business owners and we are grateful that Mayor Lorenz and the Ankeny Council saw the value that MetroNet’s 100 percent fiber optic network can provide for the growth of their communities,” MetroNet President John Cinelli said. “We are proud to move forward on this project together with Ankeny while providing unparalleled service and more jobs for the community.”

MetroNet anticipates that construction will begin this summer, with installations available in the months that follow. Construction is to be completed in approximately two years.

In new MetroNet markets, residents receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services may visit construction.metronetinc.com to indicate their interest and to receive updates on construction throughout their community. MetroNet will maintain a storefront in Urbandale for customers to have access to customer service and sales. Customers will be able to visit the store to speak with customer service representatives and sign-up for services.

Additionally, MetroNet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Ankeny area. For those interested in joining the MetroNet team, visit metronetinc.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

About Ankeny, Iowa: The City of Ankeny, Iowa is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Ankeny is a multigenerational hometown with an independent community spirit. Residents enjoy a safe community, an active lifestyle, thriving businesses and easy connectivity to the region.