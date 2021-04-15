Basic Energy Services Elects to Utilize Interest Payment Grace Period While Continuing Balance Sheet Deleveraging Discussions with Lenders and Bondholders

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) (“Basic” or the “Company”) today announced it has elected to utilize the 30-day grace period under the terms of the indenture governing its 10.75% senior secured notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) with respect to a $16.335 million interest payment due today. Basic believes it is in the best interests of all stakeholders to use the grace period to continue its ongoing discussions with its debtholders regarding strategic alternatives to improve Basic’s long-term capital structure.

Basic also announced today it has entered into a Forbearance Agreement with a majority of the lenders under its revolving credit facility who have agreed to forbear from exercising remedies in respect of certain events of default thereunder, including the failure to pay interest on the Notes, until April 28, 2021 (unless the agreement is earlier terminated pursuant to the terms thereof). The Company also intends to postpone its 2021 annual meeting so management can focus their efforts on the discussions with creditors.

The Company issued the following statement:

“We have made the strategic choice to use the grace period while we continue our ongoing, constructive discussions with Basic’s bondholders. We anticipate meeting all of our obligations to suppliers, customers, employees and others, and will continue providing our customers with industry-leading expertise and safe, efficient services. Importantly, for the benefit of the Company and all of our stakeholders, the options we are currently contemplating would leave our employees, customers and trade partners unaffected.”

