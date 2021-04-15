In Less Than a Year, Bascom Achieves 95 Percent Adoption of Calix EDGE Suites While Reducing Support Call Duration by 80 Percent

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Bascom Communications has implemented the full Calix Revenue EDGE solution to excite its members with a premium experience. Building on its Calix fiber network, Bascom introduced its new managed Wi-Fi service in June 2020, offering subscribers an all-inclusive bundle featuring cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 GigaSpire® BLAST systems, managed by the CommandIQ® mobile app, as well as value-added Revenue EDGE Suites, including ProtectIQ™ and ExperienceIQ™. In less than a year, the launch of their market leading subscriber experience has enabled Bascom to grow its value by establishing new, recurring revenue streams, driving operational efficiency, reducing churn, and massively increasing member satisfaction.

A key differentiator for Bascom is the intuitive CommandIQ mobile app with easy, out-of-the-box personalization capabilities that allow the Bascom team to reinforce their brand by underscoring the value they deliver to subscribers every day. CommandIQ provides Bascom subscribers with a consumer designed carrier class app equipped with self-service features and fingertip control to manage their connected homes.

In addition to the CommandIQ app, every Bascom managed Wi-Fi package includes ProtectIQ, which safeguards all connected devices from viruses, malware, and malicious websites; and ExperienceIQ, which provides enhanced controls to block content or applications, set usage limits, and view usage information. Members have eagerly embraced the apps: 80 percent of Bascom’s managed Wi-Fi subscribers actively use CommandIQ, with 95 percent of CommandIQ users also taking advantage of ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ.

“We had a strategic imperative to move away from selling routers on a one-off basis to offering our members a high-quality, subscription-based home network experience that delivers everything in one package, at one price,” said Nate Brickner, CEO and general manager of Bascom Communications. “With Calix, we’re able to give our members a rich experience that they simply cannot get anywhere else—managed Wi-Fi service at gigabit speeds, with intuitive and easy-to-use mobile apps that provide the management, security, and parental controls to keep their networks running smoothly. Calix systems provide the intelligence our entire organization needs to streamline support and continually deliver value to our members.”

Bascom is also transforming subscriber data into actionable insights with Calix Support Cloud, streamlining support, lowering operational costs, and uncovering new opportunities for revenue growth. Bascom support representatives have a full view of their members’ networks so they can easily identify and resolve issues remotely. Resolving issues remotely has reduced inbound support calls significantly and decreased the average length of calls by 80 percent, in addition to slashing truck rolls. Calix Marketing Cloud gives Bascom the ability to understand subscriber behavior, tailor campaigns to target specific audiences, easily push mobile notifications on service alerts or new offers, and much more.

Founded in 1906, Bascom offers big-city accessibility to rural communities in and around Seneca County, Ohio, and is committed to making its members’ communications experience enjoyable, easy, and affordable. A Calix customer since 2008, selecting the comprehensive Calix Revenue EDGE solution was a logical choice for Bascom. As the competitive landscape continues to evolve, Bascom can deliver the high-performance experience that members are demanding today while enabling them to expand the portfolio of managed services they can offer in the future—positioning the cooperative to thrive for generations to come.

“As a progressive cooperative with a long track record for success, it is great to see the results that Bascom is achieving by delivering the best services in their market, while elevating their brand in the home,” said Michael Weening, president and COO of Calix. “Bascom set out to provide a state-of-the art solution for its members using carrier-class platforms, systems, and services not available through big box stores and consumer giants. The Revenue EDGE solution is setting their brand apart, combining the greatest Wi-Fi 6 technology in the market, incredible performance, the latest applications for home network protection and parental, remote and autonomous support, and cutting-edge marketing resources. We are proud to support Bascom as they have built a real competitive advantage that will grow membership for years to come.”

