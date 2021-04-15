Canva Brings Instagram Scheduling and Design Tools to One Platform

Canva customers can design, schedule, and post content to Instagram Business accounts, plus seven other social platforms in one subscription. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the visual communications platform, announced today that Canva Pro customers are now able to design, schedule in advance, and post content on Instagram, all from the product’s built-in Content Planner. Available for Instagram Business accounts, the integration brings social media content creation and management tools together under one subscription.

“One of our company values is “make complex things simple” and with Canva’s Content Planner, planning, creating, and scheduling social media content has never been simpler,” said Cameron Adams, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Canva. “Instagram content scheduling has been one of our most requested features, so we’re thrilled to be launching this new product to our community. It’ll help them to share the right message at the right time, without having to be awake at 2am or sign up for yet another product.”

Canva Pro comes with a full suite of intuitive design tools, over 100 million visual and audio assets, and thousands of customizable social templates — offering an extensive source of inspiration for social content design. Content Planner also supports Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Weibo, Slack, and Pinterest, for multi-platform scheduling in one central hub.

Stay in Control of Social Posts with Calendar View

Upcoming posts are displayed within the intuitive Calendar View to show where and when content will be shared, months in advance. Scheduled designs can be managed and edited directly within Canva, removing the need to switch between tools when making changes. Over 2.4 million designs have been scheduled with Canva Content Planner to date.

Canva’s Magic Resize tool, available to all Canva Pro users, means existing designs can be resized almost instantly. Customers can convert an Instagram design to a Facebook banner or other format in just a few clicks.

Canva Content Planner Product Specifications:

All Canva Pro features, including Content Planner, are available to Enterprise and Non-Profit customers.

Content Planner supports Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Weibo, and Pinterest.

The Instagram API allows each Canva Pro account to pair to one Instagram Business account, and publish up to 25 single images per day.

Customers gain unlimited access to thousands of still and animated story templates plus over 100+ million free images, video, audio, and graphics.

New Canva Pro customers are eligible for a 30-day free trial.

For more information on how you can embrace the future of visual communication, visit Canva.com.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

