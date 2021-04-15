Paulo Dybala Signs as Skrill Brand Ambassador

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argentinian international and Juventus icon, Paulo Dybala, has signed a new deal to represent digital payments brand Skrill.

Dybala’s first appearance for Skrill will be in a TV, digital and PR campaign to promote the digital wallet’s Prepaid Mastercard®, available in the UK and Europe. The TV advert will air in Italy for the first time on Sunday, April 18.

Considered to be one of the most valuable footballers in the world thanks to his creativity and pace on the pitch, Dybala, also known as ‘La Joya’ (‘The Jewel’), has helped Juventus to win eleven trophies, including five consecutive Serie A titles. He has been named in the Team of the Year three times and most recently earned the Serie A Player of the Season award for the 2019-20 season.

“I’m very happy and proud to be part of the Skrill family,” said Dybala. “I’m really interested to learn more about how Skrill can help me pay online, send money to friends and buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

“Having the flexibility that Skrill can offer is super helpful to someone like me who’s always on the go,” Dybala added. “I also love that I earn loyalty points on transactions every time I use my Skrill card.”

Dybala’s appointment as a brand ambassador follows a series of activations in the beautiful game for Skrill, most recently as AC Milan’s Official Payments Partner. His debut campaign will promote the Skrill Prepaid Mastercard® that gives users flexibility, security and privacy when spending their money, as well as complete control via Skrill’s mobile app that allows 24/7 access to a free digital wallet holding their card balance and all transactions. The card can be used anywhere that Mastercard is accepted, including online and abroad, at ATMs and in store.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, added: “Skrill’s many features let you manage your money on the move, easily and safely. Dybala is the perfect brand ambassador for Skrill, reflecting our values around the speed of delivery and our focus on providing a world-class service. We are looking forward to a successful collaboration to share the many benefits of Skrill with football fans worldwide.”

Founded in 2001 and available in over 120 countries worldwide, Skrill is a globally established digital payments brand and part of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialised payments platform which listed on the New York Stock Exchange on March 31, 2021, representing an exciting milestone for both the Skrill brand and the rest of the group. Skrill offers a multi-currency digital wallet with a number of services available alongside the Prepaid Mastercard®, including Skrill Money Transfer, that allows users to send money internationally. Skrill customers can also send money to their contacts through the Skrill app, as well as buy and sell interests in cryptocurrencies.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Skrill

Skrill has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We’re an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people’s business and pleasure, whether they’re buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.