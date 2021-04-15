BridgeTower Capital Launches Security Token Pre-Offering and Announces Global Expansion With Key Partners

ZURICH & BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BridgeTower Capital, a tokenized global private equity firm, has launched a private Security Token Pre-Offering (STO) culminating 12 months of work to purposefully assemble a team of world-class partners to participate in the blockchain infrastructure and services marketplace in the rapidly growing world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

BridgeTower also announced it has formed a Zurich-based entity to further expand its current offering of blockchain infrastructure products and services.

BridgeTower launched its Private -STO campaign earlier this week, which provides an opportunity for accredited investors to purchase shares in the company in the form of a digital security. BridgeTower has received active participation already and is seeking to raise $200 million in this initial raise.

“We are seeing a global confluence of public and private digital finance markets being fueled by the adoption of blockchain technologies. This is creating unique opportunities for those who can assemble the right team and product offering to navigate the complex international regulatory landscape,” said CEO Cory Pugh.

BridgeTower is bringing a traditional operational business approach to its decentralized “new world” finance business by building recurring revenue and EBITDA growth in addition to providing funding to growth companies with the intent to create increased valuations. BridgeTower’s current blockchain staking product has grown substantially to more than $60 million assets under delegation within two months of launch. BridgeTower will aggressively add self-hosted Nodes over the coming months.

BridgeTower also provides financial, operational, talent acquisition and marketing support for early to mid-stage growth companies. It has made investments in multiple entities in the digital space and will continue to add investments to its portfolio.

BridgeTower has spent the past 12 months assembling global partnerships through its own investment support and from companies that have made significant investments in BridgeTower. A sampling of these partners include:

Algorand

Algorand builds blockchain technology that accelerates the convergence between decentralized and traditional finance by enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. Algorand’s technology is well suited for the development of a broader, holistic digital security eco-system for issuers that BridgeTower is focused on.

“We share an aligned vision with BridgeTower where modernized and decentralized infrastructure expands opportunity for participants in the future of financial services. We are excited to support BridgeTower as they allow investors to actually become shareholders in their tokenized private equity firm,” said David Markley, Business Solutions at Algorand. “They have brought together a world class operational team with asset managers who are focused on the convergence of DeFi with traditional finance.”

Securitize

Securitize is reinventing private capital markets by delivering trusted end-to-end security token solutions that leverage leading blockchain technology, which increases access to private markets for eligible investors while simultaneously making them more efficient, compliant, and liquid.

“We’ve worked alongside BridgeTower as their Transfer Agent and Technology partner from early on and are excited by how they’ve approached the DeFi landscape with a regulated product,” said Jamie Finn, Securitize President and Co-Founder. “We are excited to play a meaningful role in bringing the BridgeTower Capital token to market.”

Archax

London-based Archax is the first ever digital securities exchange regulated by the FCA in London. Targeted at institutions, Archax also has its FCA brokerage, and custody permissions. BridgeTower made an earlier investment in Archax because of the company’s market leadership in shaping the landscape of regulated exchanges.

“We are pleased to be working with BridgeTower Capital to prepare them for issuance and we look forward to welcoming them onto the Archax exchange,” said Simon Barnby, Archax Chief Marketing Officer. “Archax has been built to bring credible digital issuances to a global institutional investor community, and BridgeTower’s significant investments in growth companies and blockchain and DeFi, with both debt and equity positions, make it perfectly suited for trading on the Archax global growth market.”

Black Manta

Black Manta’s MiFiD II compliant platform brings issuers and investors together through its licensure by Bafin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority). BridgeTower recently made a second investment in Black Manta.

“We view companies like BridgeTower as the investment vehicles of the future,” said Christian Plazer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of BMCP. “BridgeTower has worked hard to develop a host of portfolio companies and partnerships that we are proud to join.”

ABOUT BRIDGETOWER CAPITAL – BridgeTower Capital is a global tokenized private equity firm with a traditional operational business approach towards growth. BridgeTower shareholders have access to opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi) investments built on blockchain technology. In addition, BridgeTower’s private equity investments in early to mid-stage growth companies provides financial, operational, talent acquisition and marketing support.

www.bridgetowercapital.com

Disclaimer

This is not an offer to sale or purchase securities in BridgeTower. Any securities offered by BridgeTower are offered pursuant to a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum to accredited investors only in accordance with an exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D of the Securities Act. BridgeTower is not under any obligation to make an offering. Any indications of interest in BridgeTower involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Past performance is not indicative of future success. Statements about the expected timing, and all other statements in this press release, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectation and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. A number of the matters discussed herein that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments that may or may not materialize. This press release speaks only as of its date, and except as required by law, we disclaim any duty to update.