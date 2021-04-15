Knightscope Selects Vicor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today it has selected Vicor to power its future 5th Generation Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs).

Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

"We are happy to have Vicor continue with us as part of our propulsion and autonomous recharging technology stack helping us operate efficiently 24/7/365," said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

“We are pleased to support an innovator in the field of robotics,” said Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President & Director Global Sales and Marketing. “Vicor high-density, high-performance power modules are a great match for Knightscope, where size, weight, efficiency and flexibility are the key to industry-leading robots.”

Knightscope’s robots have been patrolling across the country for well over 1 million hours and operate across 5 time zones. This ground-breaking technology has begun to make a positive impact on society, and you can learn more at www.knightscope.com/crime.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, the leader in high-performance power modules, solves the toughest power challenges for our customers, enabling them to innovate and maximize system performance. Our easy-to-deploy power modules provide the highest density and efficiency enabling advanced power delivery networks from the power source to the point of load. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor serves customers worldwide with unequaled power conversion and power delivery technologies. www.vicorpower.com