Techstars and the Minnesota Twins Join Forces to Launch Accelerator, Advancing World-Class Startups in the Twin Cities

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, announced The Minnesota Twins Accelerator by Techstars, a new program in partnership with Major League Baseball franchise the Minnesota Twins. The accelerator will attract and advance startups focusing on the intersection of technology, sports and entertainment. The program will begin accepting applications for its inaugural class on May 10, 2021 for a 13-week program that will take place November 2021 through February 2022.

The Minnesota Twins Accelerator by Techstars will support the Twins’ long-term vision of reinventing what a baseball brand can be and do, by helping identify innovations in the sports and entertainment space that improve the quality, access and sustainability of experiences for current and future fans. This will be the third Techstars-operated accelerator in the Twin Cities, with Techstars Farm to Fork Accelerator and the UnitedHealthcare Accelerator Powered by Techstars operating since 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“Partnering with the Twins to influence and lead change in the way people and communities embrace experiences - on and off the field - is something Techstars is very excited about,” said Nancy Wolff, General Manager at Techstars. “Techstars is a proven and powerful engine that drives access and growth to startups and entrepreneurs across the world. As the first accelerator of its kind in Minnesota sports, this is a unique opportunity to join the Techstars and Twins networks for a powerful program.”

Techstars and the Twins are currently seeking a Managing Director to lead the accelerator who will be supported by Twins leadership and industry-leading mentors. Annually, ten startups will be selected to participate in the three-month program and receive funding, hands-on mentorship from the Techstars and Twins networks, and access to curated workshops and resources, as well as access to the Techstars global network for life.

“The Minnesota Twins are striving to innovate on the field and off,” said Joe Pohlad, the club’s Executive Vice President of Brand Strategy and Growth. “This new business strategy helps build a platform for us to connect with startups around the globe. The Minnesota Twins Accelerator program will allow us to stay on the cutting edge of technology, while continuing our mission of creating exciting new ways for our fans to interact with Twins baseball.”

Startups interested in the accelerator are encouraged to learn more by visiting The Minnesota Twins Accelerator by Techstars or express interest here. Corporations interested in learning more about Techstars Accelerators and Techstars’ dedication to corporate innovation can learn more at https://www.techstars.com/corporations.

