Canon Medical Expands Partnership with RaySearch

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. and RaySearch Laboratories AB are expanding their partnership to enable RaySearch’s U.S. salesforce to distribute Canon Medical’s Aquilion Large Bore CT and Celesteion PET/CT products. Together, the companies will bring their integrated radiation oncology portfolio to more U.S. customers to further enhance care for cancer patients.

“Over the last two years, our partnership with RaySearch has helped us deliver on our Made for Life philosophy by providing a comprehensive oncology solution that has brought together the tools for optimal treatment planning for our customers,” said Yuji Hamada, president and CEO, Canon Medical Systems, USA. “In this new phase of our collaboration, we look forward to working with RaySearch so that more customers and patients can benefit from our combined solution.”

Since 2018, Canon Medical and RaySearch have collaborated to offer Canon Medical’s imaging systems with RaySearch’s treatment planning product, RayStation*. Together, the companies have been able to deliver accuracy and workflow-focused solutions to customers and patients, gaining positive traction in the market.

“RaySearch’s primary goal is to provide innovative software to clinics, independently or together with our industrial partners,” said Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch. “A part of this is to make sure that we not only have products that integrate well with our partners’ systems, but that we also have efficient sales processes. The partnership with Canon is an excellent example of this. This expansion allows us to provide our joint solutions to customers in the most efficient way possible.”

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment as well as eye care medical imaging systems. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, PET/CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.