Comm100 Selects V2 Communications to Drive Brand Awareness

V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, has expanded its AI/automation and customer experience client portfolio with the addition of Comm100, a global provider of digital customer engagement solutions. Comm100 rejoins V2's client roster to drive awareness of its freemium digital omnichannel solution, which enables small businesses to provide real-time, personalized communication from their website or mobile app, as well as develop its partner network and expand awareness of its enterprise offerings for the higher education, state/local government, e-commerce, and healthcare industries.

Comm100, based in Vancouver, is a global provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions powered by automation, AI, and a friendly interface that’s fast and easy for both customers and agents to use. Comm100’s technology helps brands, regardless of company size, create a complete digital customer engagement strategy that covers human assisted service, AI-powered chatbots, self-service, or a blended orchestration of all three. Organizations including HomeTrust Bank, Toronto Public Health, IBM, and Canadian Blood Services use Comm100 to connect with their customers on digital channels.

Comm100, who previously worked with V2, re-selected the agency to grow awareness for its services, especially its freemium strategy, after being impressed with the team’s ability to drive results quickly, think strategically, and stay flexible and adapt the PR program to its priorities. In addition, Comm100 brought on V2 to establish and strengthen relationships with trade media in both the marketing, customer service, and tech industries and key verticals, analysts, and influencers in the U.S. through a multi-pronged PR program driven by thought leadership, product, partner and corporate news, and data campaigns. V2 is also driving Comm100’s speaking and award program.

“There’s no question that AI and automation technology is driving better customer experiences, so it’s an exciting time to work again with Comm100,” said Jenna Gilligan, Vice President, V2 Communications. “Comm100’s commitment to working with businesses of all sizes and industries means that a greater segment of the market will actually get the support they need to execute an omnichannel customer engagement strategy, setting new standards for what a good customer experience should look like.”

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is the public relations and digital communications firm for disruptive global brands, redefining what it means to be a strategic communications partner. The agency helps brands navigate the complexities that define communications today to drive business success and growth. V2’s skilled professionals combine a business mindset and creative thinking to provide the strategic counsel, campaign ideas and results that move businesses forward. V2 works with a broad spectrum of clients from technology, cleantech and energy innovators to healthcare disruptors—and 85% of business consists of repeat clients and referrals.

With offices in Boston and New York, V2 has been named to PR NEWS’ 2019 and 2020 Top Places to Work in PR list, and the organization has received awards for client-specific campaigns from the likes of The Bell Ringers, Bulldog Reporter and Best in Biz. For more information, visit v2comms.com and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.