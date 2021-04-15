Pittsburgh-Based Companies, Pineapple Payments and eServices Technology, Expand Integrated Payments Partnership

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pineapple Payments, a leading payments technology company that provides omni-channel merchant solutions, and eServices Technology, a technology company specializing in online payments for EMS, Fire, Air Medical, and Public Sector entities, announced today the expansion of its integrated payments partnership. Together, the Pittsburgh-based companies recognize the importance of technology in payments, sharing a similar vision in which commerce is made easy and accessible to all.

The partnership between Pineapple and eServices - which solidifies Pittsburgh’s homegrown tech ecosystem - will focus on combining Pineapple’s payment processing technology and suite of APIs with the eServices platform to bolster eServices solutions, that range from Bill-Pay, Invoicing, and E-Commerce to Event Management, Donor Management, and Member Management. Energized by the growing demands for online payments, Pineapple will support eServices as it continues to grow its presence in verticals beyond public safety and expand into a full e-commerce solution.

“Long-standing relationships, like ours with eServices, are critical to delivering simple and seamless capabilities to the businesses that need it most,” said Brett Fisher, VP of Business Development at Pineapple Payments. “With eServices operating at the center of our communities, providing solutions for first responders, churches, schools, and everything in between, we expect the combination of our teams and technology to accelerate e-commerce growth in the healthcare and public sector entities.”

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our partnership with eServices,” added Jon Halpern, President and Co-Founder of Pineapple Payments. “Our technological skills, coupled with complementary strengths in payments and medical billing, give us a lot to look forward to.”

Jesse Siefert, CEO and Co-Founder of e-Services, explains how the partnership between both teams was a natural fit.

“We work in a unique industry. In the ever-changing emergency medical environment, we find that the industry is always changing, and Pineapple has been a great partner in helping us adapt through those changes,” said Siefert. “Our partnership with Pineapple has helped us integrate new technologies through their payment processing solutions."

ABOUT PINEAPPLE PAYMENTS

Pineapple Payments is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based payments technology company that provides payment processing, proprietary technology, and omni-channel payment acceptance solutions for merchants of all shapes and sizes. Its core payment platform, Transax, and suite of value-added payments tools are distributed by resellers nationwide, including some of the largest payment processing companies and Independent Sales Organizations. Visit pineapplepayments.com.

ABOUT ESERVICES TECHNOLOGY

eServices Technology was founded in 2013 by Jesse Siefert and Chuck Benscoter. The two developed a platform that would forever change online payments for EMS, Fire, Air Medical, and Public Sector entities. Currently, eServices has over 1,300 partners across the United States and has grown into a trusted, industry leader creating e-commerce solutions to help organizations achieve their maximum potential. Visit eservicestech.com.