White Oak ABL Line Increase and Extension Reaches $95MM Credit Facility With Hunt & Sons, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak ABL, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a second $10 million line increase and extension, bringing the total ABL Credit Facility to $95 million, to Hunt & Sons, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned diversified petroleum products distributor. This is the fourth amendment closed between the firms.

“We are thrilled to partner with and fund the ongoing success of Hunt & Sons to support their acquisitions and provide them with the flexible working capital they need to achieve their business goals,” said White Oak ABL Managing Director Clark D. Griffith. “We believe their strong position in the marketplace and our scalable solutions will continue to generate positive outcomes.”

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Hunt & Sons specializes in commercial fleet fueling services, bulk fuel supply and comprehensive lubricant solutions for industrial, commercial and agricultural use.

“White Oak is a hands-on partner whose reliable funding has helped our company make two key acquisitions during uncertain markets,” said Joshua Hunt, CEO of Hunt & Sons. “Their creative thinking and ready capital have enabled us to move our business forward with certainty and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.