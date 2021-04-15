New Machine Tool Workforce Development Alliance

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FANUC America, a leading factory automation solutions provider, and Doosan Machine Tools America, a leading provider of CNC machine tools, are working together to build the next generation of machinists. The FANUC Certified CNC Training Program now offers manufacturing skills development using Doosan machine tools.

The new offering adds to the depth and breadth of FANUC’s CNC training tools as well as allows operators a hands-on experience with Doosan’s high performance CNC machines, which have been used in manufacturing for over 40 years. The agreement is in collaboration with the FANUC Education Authorized Reseller Network and the Doosan Machine Tools Distributor Network. Together, they will provide industry-recognized training and equipment to educational institutions.

“Our collaboration will provide secondary and post-secondary schools with hands-on skill development, and industry-recognized certifications using world-class Doosan machine tools combined with FANUC’s industry-leading CNC controls,” said Paul Aiello, Director of Education, FANUC America. “We look forward to seeing students and job seekers develop the skills that will help them obtain exciting and high-paying careers in manufacturing.”

The primary machines offered to education providers will be the DEM 4000 3-axis vertical machining center and the LEO 1600 turning center. Although both of these machines are ideally suited for existing FANUC CNC Milling and Turning curriculum, additional Doosan machine tools will be offered through FANUC’s exclusive Authorized Reseller Network in the future.

“Doosan is forming an alliance with one of the most respected companies in machine tools,” says Jim Shiner, VP of Sales & Marketing with Doosan. “The alliance with FANUC helps to strengthen Doosan’s continued commitment to education.”

In the future, FANUC’s Certified CNC Training Program will be adding digital twins of Doosan’s DEM 4000 and the LEO 1600 machine tools to the CNC Simulators with Machining Simulation software. This virtualized offering will be an effective tool for those learning how to run and program the Doosan machine tools without any risk to physical machines.

About Doosan Machine Tools

Doosan Machine Tools is a leading provider of state-of-the-art CNC machine tools used to produce high precision parts. We offer the industry’s broadest product line: more than 300 powerful, quick and reliable turning centers, machining centers, multifunction machines and automation solutions proven ideal for a breadth of applications. For more than 40 years, Doosan Machine Tools has brought to its many customers the latest in CNC machine tool technology, together with highly responsive applications, sales and service. For more information, visit www.doosanmachinetools.com or follow Doosan Machine Tools America on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading robotics, CNC systems, and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “Service First” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com . Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.