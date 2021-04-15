Gurobi Teams Up With Lityx To Accelerate The Adoption Of Mathematical Optimization Across The Enterprise

BEAVERTON, Ore. & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC – which produces the world’s fastest mathematical optimization solver, the Gurobi Optimizer – and Lityx, LLC – which produces the leading no-coding-required automated machine learning (AutoML) platform, LityxIQ – today announced that they are partnering to expand the use of mathematical optimization across the enterprise by empowering a wider cross-section of professionals (including data scientists and business executives) to utilize mathematical optimization to address their most challenging real-world problems and achieve their business goals.

Lityx will embed the Gurobi Optimizer as a key component of the mathematical optimization solution in its LityxIQ platform, thereby enabling both technical and non-technical users to:

Easily build mathematical optimization models of their organization’s complex, mission-critical business problems (such as supply chain and logistics planning, workforce scheduling, product pricing, and shipment routing) using the Lityx platform’s modeling tools.

Automatically and rapidly generate optimal solutions to these problems using Gurobi’s state-of-the-art mathematical optimization solver.

Utilize these solutions as the basis to make data-driven decisions that optimize operational efficiency, cost savings, and revenue growth.

This combination of Lityx’s user-friendly, cutting-edge AutoML platform with Gurobi’s best-of-breed solver will give users across the enterprise (including data scientists and business executives) the capability to successfully develop and deploy scalable mathematical optimization solutions that deliver significant business value.

Lityx’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Maiste, PhD, commented: “LityxIQ has enabled analysts across a range of experience levels to make use of mathematical optimization without writing code for many years now. Our partnership with Gurobi further bolsters the platform’s ability to solve large and complex business optimization problems. LityxIQ’s seamless integration of data, AI and machine learning, and Gurobi-enhanced mathematical optimization capabilities gives our customers access to the full analytics spectrum in a single democratized platform.”

Gurobi’s Chief Revenue Officer Duke Perrucci said: “We’re excited that Lityx has selected the Gurobi Optimizer as the preferred mathematical optimization solver for its end-to-end AutoML platform. This integration of the Gurobi Optimizer into LityxIQ will put the power of mathematical optimization at the fingertips of a larger group of users including data scientists and business executives, and will help promote and expand the utilization of mathematical optimization across the enterprise.”

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability.

As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support – so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and has more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit gurobi.com or call +1 713 871 9341.

About Lityx

Lityx produces LityxIQ, a no-coding-required, Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) platform that is leading the movement in the democratization of enterprise analytics. LityxIQ empowers the acceleration of solutions development for business users and data scientists alike, so they can leverage the power, speed and scalability of advanced analytics to inform business decisions and improve ROI through rapid insights.

Founded in 2006, Lityx has delivered market-changing results for customers that lead their categories in data-driven growth and customer experience, including AARP, All American Hearing, The Motley Fool, and more. Lityx develops and delivers solutions directly and through an expanding roster of servicing partners. For more information on becoming a Lityx partner, contact Jay Reed at +1 773-612-0590