GoodRx Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://investors.goodrx.com Dial-in number: (833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

