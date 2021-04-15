AbbyBank Supports Consumers, Small Businesses and Agribusinesses with Sensibill’s Technology

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensibill, the leading provider of everyday financial tools and SKU-level insights that drive personalization and help make financial wellness attainable for all, today announced that AbbyBank has launched its technology in partnership with FIS.

Natalyn Jannene, Assistant Vice President of Marketing for AbbyBank, said, “In today’s online world, customers expect more convenience to bank how they want. Our partnership with Sensibill will help our customers and employees with digitizing the shoebox of receipts or overstuffed purses and wallets, making it easier for them to track receipts, exchanges, and warranties in one place.”

AbbyBank serves a wide range of customers and providing Sensibill’s technology will help reduce time and stress of managing paper receipts. The receipts management tool organizes receipts for their Health Savings Account, side gigs, home construction, or their small businesses for tax purposes. It also helps customers track expenses for governmental programs like the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Corey Gross, Co-founder and CEO of Sensibill, added, “At Sensibill, we’re solving everyday problems that customers and businesses face today. This is a time when financial institutions like AbbyBank, that have strong relationships with their customers, can continue to make a huge impact in their financial lives by providing user-friendly tools to conveniently manage finances.”

About Sensibill

Sensibill provides everyday financial tools, equipping financial institutions with personalized insights to help their customers build healthier financial habits. The AI-powered platform enables end-users to easily track spending and manage their finances. Sensibill has rolled out its solutions to over 60 million users across North America and the U.K. Visit getsensibill.com to learn more.