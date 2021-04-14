Real Salt Lake and Rio Tinto Stadium extend long-term partnership with AXS

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake and AXS, a leader in ID-based digital ticketing, have extended their partnership. Both the venue and the soccer club have been affiliated with AXS since the stadium’s opening in 2008. Additionally, AXS will provide cutting edge services to the USL Championship’s Real Monarchs and Zion’s Bank Stadium.

“Real Salt Lake has been a fantastic professional sports partner year after year,” said Rob Sine, Chief Revenue Officer for AXS. “Major League Soccer and professional sports are important to AXS, and we are excited to deploy our third-generation data platform called AXS Intelligence, along with AXS Anywhere, our enhanced ticket distribution platform to Real Salt Lake. These enhancements to the AXS platform will aid their ticket reach in the community, and to help the team deliver customized engagement opportunities to their fans at Rio Tinto Stadium.”

Rio Tinto Stadium seats approximately 20,000 for MLS matches, and the venue has played host to historic matches such as the 2009 MLS All-Star Game, the second leg of the 2011 CONCACAF Champions League Final, and the final of the 2013 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“Our number one priority has always been serving our fans, and the AXS ticketing platform and its technology has given our fans a seamless and enjoyable experience at Rio Tinto Stadium and Zions Bank Stadium,” said John Kimball, Interim President of Real Salt Lake. “After extensive evaluation of other ticketing platform options, we are confident our partnership with AXS provides the organization and our fans with the best ticketing solution. AXS will continue to provide us with excellent ticketing analytics, which RSL, and the Real Monarchs have used to optimize our pricing and ticket revenue.”

This extension joins long term relationships with Major League Soccer teams and venues including LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park along with FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. Each of these venues are equipped with the AXS suite of solutions that arms venues with better information about the attendees, enabling them to delight fans with individualized offers and experiences in advance, during, and following the event.

About Real Salt Lake:

Founded in 2004 before opening play in Major League Soccer in 2005, Real Salt Lake entered the league as the 12th franchise and became the second major sports organization in the state of Utah. Based in Sandy, Utah and Rio Tinto Stadium, RSL rose to prominence after claiming the 2009 MLS Cup and then cemented itself on the international stage in 2011 by featuring in the Concacaf Champions League Final, the 2011 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final and the 2013 MLS Cup Final. Led by Head Coach Freddy Juarez and General Manager Elliot Fall, RSL is setting the standard for major sports organizations located in small-markets and redefined how to successfully implement a sustainable long-term growth model where players rise within the RSL Academy and have the opportunity to play at the highest level of professional soccer. To learn more about Real Salt Lake and keep up to date with the club, visit RSL.com.

About AXS:

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 350 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including JAM Productions, Pabst Theater Group, AEG Presents, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.