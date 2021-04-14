AppCrown Announces Vantage Point as the First Industry Consulting Partner and AppCrown Integration Distribution Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppCrown, the pioneer and a leading managed turnkey industry integration provider for enterprise cloud-based CRM systems, is pleased to announce Vantage Point as the first consulting partner for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (“FSC”), helping wealth management and banking companies scale Salesforce FSC customer success with turnkey back office and 3rd party application integrations.

Vantage Point will utilize AppCrown’s managed turnkey industry integration solutions for wealth management to enhance the Salesforce FSC implementation experience by being able to scale any wealth management firms [RIAs, Independent Broker Dealers, Bank Broker Dealers, and Hybrid RIAs] integration needs.

For example, because of AppCrown’s managed turnkey industry integration solution, Vantage Point customers will be able to integrate multi-custodians into Salesforce FSC within 24-48 hours after entitlements are established. Such a partnership empowers Vantage Point to create tremendous value add consultative solutions around a highly customized Salesforce FSC customer experience.

Since 2009, AppCrown has been a managed turnkey industry integration provider for wealth management and banking; effectively, AppCrown normalizes an industry ecosystem into any Salesforce experience, enabling consultants and customers to create their own customizations with integrated industry data. The first major enterprise level customer, of national footprint, to utilize AppCrown’s managed turnkey industry integration solution was TD Ameritrade Institutional; utilizing AppCrown’s managed turnkey industry integration for wealth management to deploy a national turnkey CRM solution with out-of-the-box custodian integrations [within 24 hours of purchase].

Vantage Point Consulting (Vantage, Vantage Point) is an employee-first and client-success-focused, Salesforce cross-cloud implementation partner with a niche focus working with clients across the financial services industry. Vantage Point Consulting has grown from a team of former industry practitioners and Salesforce ecosystem veterans to a firm that provides deep expertise and experience at scale. Vantage Point serves clients across all Financial Services sub-verticals, including wealth and asset management, insurance, capital markets, banking, lending, and more. The Vantage team has grown expeditiously and now has over 30 highly experienced professionals with over 200-years of combined financial services experience and over 80 Salesforce certifications. Vantage offers its clients a comprehensive and collaborative approach to meeting their digital transformation goals and objectives through its end-to-end service offerings - consulting, implementation, integrations, development, data & analytics, and enablement.

“We see this as a highly value add for the universe of existing Salesforce FSC customers and new, prospective, Salesforce FSC customers. Our forward-looking efforts will be to bring highly capable technology enablement firms, such as Vantage Point, to deliver turnkey industry integrations into an enterprise CRM with their implementation strategies.” said Ted Tsung, CEO of AppCrown.

"At Vantage Point Consulting, we strive to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to technology and trends across the industry, including innovative ways to solve to meet those trends and needs across our client base. We have worked with AppCrown dating back to my days as a Salesforce customer. This partnership with AppCrown will allow us to provide new and existing Salesforce customers with a seamless turnkey integration into Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. We look forward to partnering closely with the team at AppCrown and our mutual clients into the future." said David Cockrum, Founder & CEO of Vantage Point Consulting

For those interested to learn more, please register interest for AppCrown’s managed turnkey integration solution, https://www.appcrown.com/salesforce-fsc or contact Vantage Point at vantagepoint.io or call us at 469-499-3400

About AppCrown

AppCrown LLC, a privately held technology company based in New York, is transforming the way wealth management firm’s setup their CRM integrations with critical 3rd party systems; delivering turnkey, out-of-the-box automated integrations rather than the traditional consult & build approach.

About Vantage Point Consulting

Vantage Point Consulting partners with clients to help them get the most out of their investment in the Salesforce platform to meet business goals and objectives. Vantage has exclusive focus on Financial Services with over 200-years of combined industry experience. We provide Senior-level engagement and white-glove service across all of our projects.

Our full suite of Salesforce Consulting services includes cloud implementations, marketing automation, integrations, data migrations, advisory, and managed services.