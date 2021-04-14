Cybersecurity and IT Consulting Firm SecureTech360 to Expand in Fairfax County, Create 10 New Jobs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Governor Ralph Northam today announced that SecureTech360 LLC, a small, woman-owned and minority-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned cybersecurity and information technology consulting firm, will invest $155,000 to expand in Fairfax County and create 10 new jobs.

SecureTech360 will build its presence in the healthcare IT and cybersecurity field to provide secure, scalable, and equitable healthcare solutions and products. The company is based at 6564 Loisdale Road in the Springfield area (Lee District) of Fairfax County.

“Motivated by a desire to increase diverse representation in the healthcare IT and cybersecurity space, SecureTech360 is excited about the opportunity to create jobs in Virginia for underserved populations,” said Principal CEO Quiana Gainey. “Our hope is to educate and empower disenfranchised individuals who have systematically been left out of the industry while transforming the local economies in which SecureTech360 resides. One of the main reasons we love Fairfax County is because of the diversity and the people who reside in the area.”

SecureTech360 built "health tech pods" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pods can be used to expand hospitals or can be deployed in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. They incorporate a secure telemetry backbone to enhance the patient and provider experience.

"We are always gratified to help woman-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses grow their presence in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia, and working with SecureTech360 is particularly gratifying because it is working to create opportunities in IT sectors for diverse populations," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA).

The company prides itself on community service and engagement. In 2020, SecureTech360 was awarded the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award after staff dedicated more than 300 hours of volunteering and raising funds for various causes.

SecureTech360 has donated more than $25,000 in scholarships monies to support local nonprofit organizations such as G.I.R.L, Project SheEO, UPO Inspire, Women Behind the Business and the United Negro College Fund. SecureTech360 also began PRETTI with a Purpose, a scholarship program for 11th- and 12th-grade girls and college students interested in a degree in science, technology, engineering, health and math.

“I am delighted to see that Springfield and the Lee District have the kind of assets that SecureTech360 needs to grow and succeed, and I applaud the company for its emphasis on linking IT job opportunities with residents of marginalized communities,” said Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk (Lee District).

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia, and will support SecureTech360’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

