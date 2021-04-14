BoxBoat Announces DevSecOps Managed Services Momentum with their BoxOps Platform

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BoxBoat Technologies (BoxBoat), a premier DevSecOps and digital transformation consultancy, today announced that it is realizing significant Managed Services revenue growth driven by greater customer adoption of its BoxOps platform. This mirrors the growth that BoxBoat sees in the adoption of DevOps and cloud native technologies by commercial companies and government agencies across the world.

BoxOps is BoxBoat’s DevSecOps managed service platform. BoxOps is a managed Kubernetes offering deployed in your cloud environment, built on top of industry-leading tools such as Rancher, GitLab, Jenkins, Vault, and Harbor. With automatic infrastructure updates, application autoscaling, cloud service integrations, SLAs, and a 24/7 support team, BoxOps helps teams focus on delivering value to their customers. We are your DevSecOps experts.

“BoxBoat’s BoxOps platform allows my application team to focus entirely on feature development by providing a stable, cost-optimized, multi-cluster EKS environment, with accelerated CI/CD and world class Kubernetes support,” said Chachi Camejo, SVP of Product at Kofile Technologies. “The included automation reduced our monthly AWS spend by more than the cost of the subscription, and provides us with flexible deployment strategies that meet our needs.”

“We are excited to support our growing customer base on the BoxOps platform. BoxOps, combined with our experienced support staff and DevOps engineers, helps companies confidently deploy, manage, and scale their applications on Kubernetes without a dedicated DevOps team,” said Caleb Lloyd, Director of Managed Services at BoxBoat Technologies.

BoxBoat Technologies is the premier DevSecOps and digital transformation consultancy, helping commercial and public sector enterprises achieve digital transformation by delivering software faster. BoxBoat’s core competencies include aiding customers with a customized strategy for the adoption of Kubernetes, cloud native technologies, and automation. BoxBoat is committed to empowering companies as they embark on their DevSecOps journey, so they can focus on building cutting-edge products.