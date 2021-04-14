Avidia Bank Announces Partnership with KyckGlobal For Next-Generation Treasury Management Products

HUDSON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avidia Bank recently announced a partnership with KyckGlobal, Inc. to enhance its current portfolio of treasury management products and services. Avidia Bank currently offers a wide variety of services to businesses, including payment services, banking as a service, commercial credit solutions and a host of others.

KyckGlobal features a cloud-based technology layer featuring a growing array of high-value endpoints from which payment recipients may select. All available payment types originate from a single point of funding and reconciliation. In the new partnership with Avidia Bank, KyckGlobal will deliver an API-first solution to Avidia, providing the ability for Avidia’s clients to access a near-instant payment type to add value to Avidia’s current banking products and services. Known as Push to Card, the new payment flavor allows ‘push payments’ to major network branded debit, credit, and prepaid cards in the United States without the need for account or routing numbers. The fully integrated connection delivers customized funds flow and reporting capabilities, which reduces cash flow requirements for Avidia clients, while providing Avidia robust administrative oversight.

“Global adoption of digital payment flavors has skyrocketed, and agile businesses will meet consumer expectations in this regard,” said Robert Conery, COO and EVP of Avidia Bank. “This partnership will equip Avidia Bank’s business clients with the innovative tools of the new economy and deliver on Avidia Bank’s promise of accelerating growth with key fintech partnerships.”

“Our partnership will help Avidia Bank attract new business while streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and realizing new efficiency gains across their customer base,” said Ashish Bahl, CEO and founder of KyckGlobal. “We are deeply proud to collaborate with Avidia Bank in their active pursuit of innovation.”

About Avidia Bank

Avidia Bank is a $1.9 billion Mutual Community Bank, headquartered in Hudson, MA with additional branches in Westborough, Framingham, Shrewsbury, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough and Northborough. The Bank provides personal, commercial and residential banking services. Member FDIC Member DIF.

About KyckGlobal, Inc.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to help accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today’s most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. The KyckGlobal solution improves the customer experience with more inclusive payment types and various options for faster payments. For corporates, the solution can reduce overhead with automated workflows and reporting, while engaging workers as to how and when they get paid. Visit www.kyckglobal.com and @KyckGlobal