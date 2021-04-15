AG&P Construction Wins Over US$770 Million in Contracted Backlog

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P) and its subsidiaries are entering the second quarter of 2021 with a record backlog of contracted projects totaling over US$770 million covering various landmark initiatives in the Philippines, India, the US and elsewhere. The backlog includes work on behalf of five land or marine LNG terminals, a petrochemical complex, modularized oil refinery, an edible oil depot, a new LNG bunkering vessel and engineering for other maritime LNG applications. AG&P is also expected to secure additional projects in the LNG and power sectors within this year.

“AG&P’s Construction Business is forecast to have its best year in its 121-year history, with contracted backlog already over US$770 million spread over 3 years. It is a ground-breaking year for AG&P as it participates in critical infrastructure projects particularly in Asia-Pacific, that will accelerate commercial development, create jobs, clean air and trigger overall economic and social progress,” said Augusto Gan, Chairman, AG&P.

“AG&P is composed of experienced, multi-cultural leaders and a highly-skilled, well-trained workforce that has transformed AG&P from a world-class modular and site construction firm that mainly caters to the energy sector, into a cutting-edge, high-technology global EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) company specialized in various LNG infrastructure solutions ranging from LNG bunkering, transport, storage, regasification and distribution,” said Alexander Gamboa, SVP, Business Development, AG&P Construction.

Recently, AG&P was issued the Notice to Proceed (NTP) by the Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) for the development of its LNG import and regasification terminal on Batangas Bay called Philippines LNG (PLNG). PLNG will store LNG and dispatch natural gas to power plant, industrial and commercial customers and other consumers, opening up a new era for the country of clean, efficient fuel and doing its part for the Philippines to compete for and win investment and jobs in the years and decades to come.

AG&P owns and operates a 100-hectare, large-capacity, state-of-the-art heavy fabrication and assembly yard located on Batangas Bay, Philippines, with direct, open water access that allows AG&P to pre-fabricate, manufacture and assemble heavy, large, complex and dense process units and modules, pipe-racks, various pre-assembled structures for plant, building and marine applications, as well as fully commissioned, mission-ready, blast-proof e-houses and electrical & instrumentation control rooms, among others.

