Flagler Health+ and the link Announce Partnership

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flagler Health+ and the link announced today that the two organizations have entered into a partnership agreement to further advance their aligned focus on innovation and building healthier, more vibrant communities. The agreement establishes Flagler Health+ as the official health and wellness partner of the link.

The link, a 22,500-square-foot-facility, will open in July and serve as a multi-use innovation incubator and community center. Located adjacent to the Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, the technologically advanced space is designed to house and help startups, small businesses, individuals, and families to engage and collaborate.

“When I learned of Flagler’s vision to advance the physical, social and economic health of northeast Florida communities, right away I saw synergy with the link, where we are creating a space to learn, play, think and do,” stated the link CEO Raghu Misra. “Flagler’s emphasis on digital innovation to transform healthcare experiences and engage with patients 365-days-a-year also made for a perfect fit.”

As part of the agreement, Flagler Health+ and the link will co-create wellness programming and other services while also delivering a seamless experience for members of the link and patients of Flagler Health+, supported by their proximity. From drop-in child care to health coaching to health tech innovation, the partnership will maximize both organizations’ strengths for the benefit of those they serve. The link members will have an opportunity to experience a 360-degrees immersion studio where entrepreneurs, teams, students, and others can collaborate in an immersive virtual reality setting to foster and facilitate creative and fulfilling interactions and experiences.

“I am extremely impressed with the holistic approach the link is taking to provide solutions and space for people to thrive,” added Flagler Health+ President & CEO Jason Barrett. “There is no question that the link concept is closely aligned with that of our health villages, where we strive to enhance the overall well-being of people, their families, and communities. I look forward to seeing this relationship grow as we bring something truly unique and meaningful to this region and beyond.”

About the link:

the link is a one-of-a-kind venue where members come to Learn-Play-Think-Do. It will become the hub for the residents of Nocatee, Ponte Vedra Beach, and northern St Johns County. the link anchors residents and community life and fosters and facilitates creative and fulfilling interactions of thought, productivity, and human development by providing solutions and space for people to thrive holistically. For more information, visit www.thelink.zone.

About Flagler Health+:

Flagler Health+ is a total care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From working with area schools to address youth behavioral health to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is building healthier communities. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community. Learn more at www.flaglerhealth.org.